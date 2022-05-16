Horoscope for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might feel vaguely discouraged or irritable. (It’s that kind of feeling that’s hard to pin down.) What’s happening is your ruler Mars is lined up with fuzzy Neptune, which makes you feel like your feet are stuck in mud. Little errors might be infuriating. Lighten up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel discouraged or confused about the direction that you should take with a friend, or perhaps with a group with which you are involved. You had high hopes and expectations, but now things seem fuzzy and your plans are unclear. (Wait for clarity and direction before you act.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Whereas before, you were gung-ho about setting off in a new direction, now you feel unprepared. Be wise. Pause for a moment and regroup. Don’t press blindly forward, hoping for the best. It’s important to take the time to regain your focus and confidence before you act or commit to anything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t fall for false rumors, false news and false propaganda, which will proliferate today. With Mercury retrograde taking place in your 12th House, you can research your own truth about things. Don’t believe everything you hear especially in social media. Be smart. Research the facts for yourself. Then you know.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel discouraged today about something relating to shared property, taxes and debt. Perhaps you are disappointed in your share of something? You might also be disappointed because someone told you something that actually is not true. Oh yes, deceit is possible today! Wait to get your facts straight.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Someone close to you might disappoint you today. (This happens in all friendships and partnerships.) One frequent reason this happens is unexpressed expectations. Did someone else know what you wanted? After all, they can’t read your mind. Have the courage to speak up about what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something related to your job or perhaps your health might be worrisome to you today. Ironically, in the very area where you were feeling upbeat and successful, now you have doubts. (Like, what’s with that?) If you’re unsure of things, do nothing. Wait.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a tough day for romance because things are not only confusing and disappointing, there might also be an aspect of deceit lurking. You’re not sure if someone is telling you the truth. Either way, you feel let down. For some, sports might be why your hopes are dashed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a poor time for an important family discussion because clarity and consensus will be difficult. In fact, things are mushy and confusing. Redecorating projects or renovations are stalled in the water. Be patient while things sort themselves out. Do nothing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you question your right to speak up, which is why you might remain silent. It’s ironic because recently, you were confident and ready to tell it like it is. Don’t worry, this simply means you need to get your facts straight. Wait for the truth before pressing forward.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a poor time to make important financial decisions because you don’t have all the facts. Furthermore, the facts you do have might be wrong. Someone might be deceiving you. Yes, this is a tricky time, which means protect your money; protect your belongings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today your energy level might be low, which is why you should not push yourself too hard. It will be easy to physically exhaust yourself so be careful. Guard against infections and food poisoning. Don’t start anything new.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Bob Saget (1956-2022) shares your birthday. You are a modest person. You are determined, hard-working and independent. Your friendly, appealing quality attracts others to you. This year is the first year of a fresh new nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous. Be ready to open any door!

