Monday, May 16, 2022

Carrie Underwood 2022 tour headed to Allstate Arena

The Denim & Rhinestones tour, kicking off Oct. 23 in South Carolina, will correspond with the release of her upcoming album.

By USA TODAY Network
   
Marcus K. Dowling
Carrie Underwood is set to complete the second, sold-out run of her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World on Saturday, and the vocalist’s Jason Aldean duet “If I Didn’t Love You” has achieved impressive success during the country music awards season. So what’s next for the 8-time Grammy Award-winner and 3-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Yea?

A 43-city nationwide tour.

Between October 2022 and March 2023, Underwood will tour with support from breakout star country performer Jimmie Allen, with stops in Tennessee, New York and her home state of Oklahoma. The tour arrives at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Oct. 22.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again,” Underwood said in a press release Monday. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour.”

The Denim & Rhinestones tour, kicking off Oct. 23 in South Carolina, will correspond with the release of her upcoming album. Underwood announced the June 10 release of her ninth studio album “Denim & Rhinestones,” via social media in April with an excited declaration: “I can’t wait any longer!” It is her first album in nearly four years, featuring all original material.

“I’m excited to bring the new music of ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites,” she said in Monday’s release. “We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

The new stage production features direction by Barry Lather (Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson), with production design provided by Nick Whitehouse/Fireplay (Justin Timberlake, Beyonce).Additional dates for Underwood’s Vegas residency are set to be announced at a later date, according to Monday’s release.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 20 via ticketmaster.com.

