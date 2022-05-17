The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Menu Planner: Cucumber, kalamata and tomato salad completes your meal

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Cucumber kalamata and tomato salad

Makes 12 (1-cup) servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 large seedless cucumbers, chopped

5 small red and yellow tomatoes, sliced

1 small red onion, sliced into half-moons

1 cup kalamata olives, pitted and halved

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/3 cup crumbled Greek feta cheese

In a large serving bowl, combine all vegetables. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, salt and pepper; pour over cucumber mixture and toss to coat. Cover and chill at least 2 hours. Top with feta before serving.

Per serving: 114 calories, 1 gram protein, 10 grams fat (79% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 4 milligrams cholesterol, 311 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Barbecue meatloaf

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes to 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds 93% lean ground beef

1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/3 cup barbecue sauce, divided

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 egg whites

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine beef, breadcrumbs, onion, 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce, mustard, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper and egg whites. Shape mixture into a 9-by-5-inch loaf on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Spread remaining barbecue sauce over top of loaf. Bake 50 minutes to 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes. Cut into slices.

Per serving: 254 calories, 26 grams protein, 9 grams fat (34% calories from fat), 3.3 grams saturated fat, 15 grams carbohydrate, 64 milligrams cholesterol, 391 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Turkey-raisin picadillo sliders

Makes 8 sliders

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

8 cloves garlic, chopped

3 bay leaves

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1 1/4 pounds ground turkey breast

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup golden raisins

8 whole-grain slider rolls

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil on medium in a Dutch oven. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Add bay leaves, cumin, chili powder and allspice; stir together for 1 to 2 minutes. Add turkey, salt and pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until turkey is no longer pink. Stir in tomato paste, water and raisins; cook 5 minutes to blend flavors. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes or until thickened. Toast rolls in oven until lightly browned. Remove bay leaves. Spoon turkey mixture onto rolls and serve.

TIP: If too thick, add more water.

Per serving: 237 calories, 21 grams protein, 5 grams fat (18% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 41 milligrams cholesterol, 223 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Gnocchi with tomato sauce

For a no-meat dinner that hits the spot, add 1 (16- to 18-ounce) package gnocchi to a pot of boiling water; cook according to directions and remove with slotted spoon when they float to top. Add 1 (6-ounce) package baby spinach to water once gnocchi has been removed. Boil spinach 1 to 2 minutes; remove with slotted spoon; drain. Set aside. Meanwhile, puree 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic. (I used my immersion blender for easy cleanup.) Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper to skillet; cook 1 minute, stirring. Stir tomatoes into skillet. Cook 4 minutes to thicken. Stir cooked gnocchi and spinach into skillet. Divide mixture among 4 bowls; top each with 2 tablespoons shredded part-skim mozzarella and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil.

Thai beef and noodle salad

Put 1 (3 3/4-ounce) package cellophane noodles and 3/4 cup halved snow peas in a large bowl. Pour 4 cups boiling water over all. Let sit 10 minutes or until noodles are tender. Drain; rinse under cold running water and drain again. Shake colander to remove excess water; return to bowl. Combine 1/4 cup white vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger and 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt in a jar; shake to dissolve sugar. Pour dressing over noodles and snow peas. Add 8 ounces thickly sliced deli roast beef (cut into strips), 1 1/2 cups sliced seedless cucumber and 1/2 cup chopped fresh mint. Garnish with chopped peanuts and serve.

Parma-style flounder

In a small bowl, mix 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Brush one side of 4 (6-ounce) flounder fillets with olive oil; sprinkle each with spice mixture. Wrap a slice of prosciutto around center of each fillet; set aside. In an 8-by-11-inch baking dish, arrange 8 tomato slices in a single layer; drizzle with another teaspoon oil. Microwave on high (100% power) 1 minute. Place flounder in a single layer on tomatoes; cover with waxed paper. Microwave on high 3 minutes or until opaque throughout. Remove from microwave; let stand 2 minutes, covered.

