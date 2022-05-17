The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Still finding good morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, even with the hot dry weather

Ryan Leonard found a good batch of morel mushrooms, including his personal biggest, to earn Morel of the Week with bonus points for an excellent day indicator.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
Ryan Leonard described this morel season as “fantastic,” topped by the 10 he found Saturday morning while walking with his 3-year-old twins in northern Cook County.

“The morel on the left is the biggest I have ever found,” he emailed.

Yes, he does get bonus points come for his choice of day indicator, always excellent for Morel of the Week.

With the hot dry weather after the delayed spring, I’m not sure how many MOTWs will be posted.

MOTW, the celebration of hunting for morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

