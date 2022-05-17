Still finding good morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, even with the hot dry weather

Ryan Leonard described this morel season as “fantastic,” topped by the 10 he found Saturday morning while walking with his 3-year-old twins in northern Cook County.

“The morel on the left is the biggest I have ever found,” he emailed.

Yes, he does get bonus points come for his choice of day indicator, always excellent for Morel of the Week.

With the hot dry weather after the delayed spring, I’m not sure how many MOTWs will be posted.

