7-year-old boy hospitalized with graze wound following incident at Disney Magnet School

A 7-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in an incident Tuesday morning at Walt Disney Magnet School on the North Side.

Fire officials said they responded to a call of a boy injured just after 10 a.m. at the school in the 4100 block of North Marine Drive.

The boy was transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to fire spokesperson Larry Merritt.

As of noon, officers were still responding to the scene, Chicago police said.

Neither police nor school officials have released any additional information.

