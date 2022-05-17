The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Sports Media Sports NFL

Netflix is ready to roast Tom Brady

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” Brady is the executive producer of the series, with his roast set to tape in 2023.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Netflix is ready to roast Tom Brady
Netflix announced Tuesday that Tom Brady will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” Brady is the executive producer of the series.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Tom Brady will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” Brady is the executive producer of the series.

Matt Patterson/AP

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Tom Brady will be on the hot seat — this time during a Netflix roast.

Netflix announced Tuesday the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” Brady is the executive producer of the series, with his roast set to tape in 2023.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said in a press release, which refers to him as “Gisele Bündchen’s husband” and a “sixth-round NFL draft pick.”

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win after the 2020 season. The 44-year-old Brady announced his retirement in January, but in March reversed course, saying he’ll return as Tampa Bay’s quarterback for another season.

Brady, the NFL leader in career passing yards and touchdown passes, recently announced he’ll become a Fox Sports analyst when his NFL career is done.

Next Up In Sports
Bears sign OT Shon Coleman, cut P Ryan Winslow
Illinois State eyeing local talent
Still finding good morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, even with the hot dry weather
Cubs’ Willson Contreras hits milestone grand slam, Wade Miley shuts down Pirates in win
Johnny Cueto sparkles, Luis Robert homers in 10th to rescue White Sox
White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel knows pitching better will let him pitch deeper into games
The Latest
A children’s emergency room sign at Lurie Children’s Hospital
News
7-year-old boy hospitalized with graze wound following incident at Disney Magnet School
The boy was transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
By Sophie Sherry
 
“The celebration of diverse voices is very central to what we do and who we are,”&nbsp;says Kia Smith, the executive artistic director and founder of the South Chicago Dance Theatre.
Dance
With Harris Theater show in sight, South Chicago Dance Theatre growing by leaps and bounds
In addition to its performing troupe, the organization hosts the annual South Chicago Dance Festival, which is tentatively scheduled for September this year, and sponsors educational programs in 11 public schools and a youth training company.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Yumi Nu attends the Yumi Nu 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Reveal on May 11, 2022 in New York City.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, Yumi Nu, Ciara cover 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue
The magazine announced Monday this year’s cover models for its popular swim issue.
By Amy Haneline | USA Today
 
Screen_Shot_2022_05_16_at_6.48.44_PM.png
Crime
Suspect in shooting of culinary student in Lincoln Park was himself shot four days later near ‘The Bean’ sculpture
Tyshon Brownlee, 19, is accused of shooting Dakotah Earley earlier this month in Lincoln Park, an attack that was caught on video and showed Earley yelling out the passcode of his phone as Brownlee shot him three times, according to police.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
 
Shon Coleman holds up John Jenkins, who is rushing the passer, in 2017.
Bears
Bears sign OT Shon Coleman, cut P Ryan Winslow
An Auburn alum, Coleman was a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016. He started all 16 games for the Browns in 2017 when they famously went winless, but hasn’t appeared in a game since.
By Patrick Finley
 