Horoscope for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions until 7:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are confident in your views, especially when talking to parents, bosses and people in authority. You’re interested in big ideas -- not little details. You might be surprised if someone challenges what you have to say. (Relax, everyone’s opinionated today.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you are fascinated with profound discussions about philosophy, religion and other intellectual ideas or life belief systems. You will discuss some ideas that you have, and you’ll be interested in hearing what other people have to say.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because you feel generous and benevolent toward others, you might do fundraising or think of ways to get help from a third party, or perhaps a friend or partner so that you can help someone in need. Perhaps you will encourage someone to be generous? Or set the example?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Enjoy intellectual banter with partners and close friends today. You have some definite ideas about something, and you’re interested to hear what others have to say. You will especially watch their reactions when you share your ideas. (You love an adoring peanut gallery.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with coworkers will be warm and friendly. In part, this is because you feel generous to those around you, which means people will likely respond to you in kind. You want to help others and encourage them in whatever they do. (Leos are inspirational leaders.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze and enjoy the company of friends! Take a long lunch. In fact, play hooky if you can. You’ll enjoy the arts and any kind of entertaining diversion, including the theater. Sports events will also appeal because fun activities are at the top of your list today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Enjoy relaxing at home in a luxurious way today. Grab good food and drink so that you can indulge yourself with some guilty pleasures. (Ben and Jerry’s?) Take an afternoon nap. Enjoy entertaining someone. Shop for something pretty for where you live. Make today feel special.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with others will be upbeat and interesting because you’re in a positive frame of mind today. You want to share your ideas and in particular, you want to discuss profound matters -- something heady and meaningful. Enjoy learning something that expands your world.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to your money-making ideas today because they might be worth consideration. Having said that, if you’re shopping, you’ll be tempted to be extravagant and perhaps go overboard. With this in mind, keep your receipts — and the box. (Happiness is having alternatives.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel warm-hearted to everyone. You will also be interested in “big” ideas and philosophies because you want to expand your mind and learn new things. You have eagle mind today, not mouse mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be happy to cocoon somewhere comfortable and read a book or explore new ideas or do something to expand your world but in a private, quiet way. One thing is certain, you have a strong appreciation for your daily surroundings. You’re happy to be in your skin.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with friends and groups will be happy and warm-hearted today. Someone might encourage you in a discussion about your goals. If so, they will urge you to think big and expect more for yourself. Richard Bach said, “Argue for your limitations, and sure enough, they’re yours.”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Chow Yun-Fat (1955) shares your birthday. You are warm-hearted person who is helpful to others and often takes care of people. You are hard-working and focused. Many of you are multitalented. This year will be a gentler, slower-paced year. Your focus will be on relationships and your own needs, especially determining what makes you happy.

