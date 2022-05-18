The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Dear Abby: Wowing your guests at dessert is as easy as Peanut Butter Pie

Here’s the recipe for one of Abby’s proven favorites

Abigail Van Buren
   
DEAR ABBY: I lost your cookbooklet collection! My family and I have really enjoyed some of those recipes. I have loved all the ones I have tried, but my favorites are the desserts. Particularly noteworthy is your Peanut Butter Pie. It is yummy! Please let me know how I can order the booklets again. I need them because I’m having a family celebration for Father’s Day. — SWEET TOOTH IN PHOENIX

DEAR SWEET TOOTH: You and I have something in common — our affinity for desserts. I have made the Peanut Butter Pie for guests many times, and it has been well received. The last time I prepared it, I thought I’d try to “de-calorie” it. I drained some nonfat yogurt in cheesecloth until it thickened and substituted it for the cream cheese. It worked beautifully. My guests couldn’t tell the difference. For readers who might like to try it, here’s the original recipe:

HEAVENLY PEANUT BUTTER PIE

CRUST: 2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup butter (1/2 cube), melted

2 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, grated

FILLING: 1 cup crunchy peanut butter

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened2 teaspoons butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup miniature chocolate chips

1/2 cup salted peanuts (optional)

1 pkg. (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed

In medium bowl, combine cracker crumbs, butter and chocolate; mix well. Reserve 1/4 cup crumb mixture to use as garnish. Press remaining crumb mixture onto bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate. Chill.

In large bowl, beat together peanut butter, cream cheese and butter. Add sugar and vanilla. Blend well.

Stir in chocolate chips and peanuts. Fold in whipped topping. Pour into chilled crust and garnish with reserved crumb mixture. Chill overnight.

Serves: 8 DISCIPLINED people.

My cookbooklet set contains more than 100 tasty recipes for soups, salads, appetizers, main courses and, of course, desserts for special occasions. Order by sending your name and address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mt. Morris, IL 61054. Shipping and handling are included in the price.

I’m proud to say that some of the recipes included have won blue ribbons in country fairs, while others were featured on the cover of women’s magazines. But whether your entertaining is formal or casual, remember it’s who you put in the chairs in ADDITION to the food that makes a great party.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter’s boyfriend recently stayed at our home for eight days. He’s 50; we are in our 60s. He regarded “help yourself” to mean it was OK to drink our liquor from early afternoon to bedtime. How can we have some control over this situation without causing a scene? — BAR’S CLOSED IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR BAR’S CLOSED: Put a lock on the cabinet where you stow your liquor, or move it out of the house entirely when you know he’s planning a return visit. And while you’re at it, have a serious conversation with your daughter about her boyfriend’s insatiable appetite for alcohol, because it could have a negative impact on her future.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

