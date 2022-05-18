The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Sports Media Sports MLB

MLB breaks viewership record on its streaming service

Fans have watched more than 2.8 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV through the first 40 days of the regular season, a 9% increase over the same period last year.

Cubs and Brewers players stand on the field during national anthem before the Cubs’ home opener on April 7, 2022,

The Cubs’ home opener against the Brewers was one of the most-watched games on MLB.TV.

NEW YORK — Fans have watched more than 2.8 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV through the first 40 days of the regular season, a record for the streaming package and a 9% increase over the same period last year.

Three of the most-watched days on the 20-year-old-streaming platform have come this season — April 12, April 8 and April 9. The three most-watched games also occurred during the first two days of this season, including the Red Sox-Yankees opener on April 8, along with Brewers-Cubs and Guardians-Royals on April 7.

In total, nine of the 10 most-watched days and seven of the 10 most-watched games occurred this season.

Major League Baseball also said in a release that companion programming has seen significant increases. The Big Inning channel has seen the greatest improvement, a 653% jump in minutes watched. There is also a 104% increase in viewing for pregame shows and an 84% jump in postgame viewing.

Content on MLB’s YouTube account is up 53% from last season.

