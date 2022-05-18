The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Woman found shot to death in Fernwood home

The woman, 21, was found in the basement bathroom of the home in the 200 block of West 105th Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

A woman was found shot to death May 18, 2022 in Fernwood.

A woman was found shot to death Wednesday night in a Fernwood home on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

Kiyasha Truitt, 21, was found shot in her head in the basement bathroom of the home in the 200 block of West 105th Place around 10 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police said they were conducting a homicide investigation and that no one was in custody.

No other details were released.

