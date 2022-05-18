Woman found shot to death in Fernwood home

A woman was found shot to death Wednesday night in a Fernwood home on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.
Kiyasha Truitt, 21, was found shot in her head in the basement bathroom of the home in the 200 block of West 105th Place around 10 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Police said they were conducting a homicide investigation and that no one was in custody.
No other details were released.
