Thursday, May 19, 2022
Woman found shot to death in Fernwood home

The 21-year-old was found in the basement bathroom of a home in the 200 block of West 105th Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was found shot to death May 18, 2022 in Fernwood.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was found shot to death Wednesday night in a Fernwood home on the Far South Side.

The 21-year-old was found in the basement bathroom of a home in the 200 block of West 105th Place with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

There was no one in custody.

Chicago Fire
Fire blow lead in 91st minute, settle for draw with Red Bulls
Xherdan Shaqiri gave the Fire a 3-2 lead in the 89th minute, but it lasted only two minutes as Patryk Klimala scored to keep the Fire in search of their first victory since March 19.
By Michael Dominski
 
White Sox
White Sox fall to Royals, drop to 6-12 against AL Central
The Sox’ sputtering offense had 10 hits but went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
News
1 killed in Back of the Yards shooting
The male, whose age was unknown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Editorials
Registering assault weapons would be a good first step to ending the scourge of mass shootings
Already this year there have been 203 mass shootings in America. History shows registration of powerful weapons can be an effective way to save lives
By CST Editorial Board
 
Rogers Park
Owner of senior home where 3 women died during hot spell previously cited for lack of heat
Employees for the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation referenced the ordinance in explaining to the local alderperson why they kept the heat on at the James Sneider Apartments in Rogers Park despite stifling temperatures last week.
By Tom Schuba
 