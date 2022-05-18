Woman found shot to death in Fernwood home

A woman was found shot to death Wednesday night in a Fernwood home on the Far South Side.
The 21-year-old was found in the basement bathroom of a home in the 200 block of West 105th Place with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.
Authorities have not released any additional information.
There was no one in custody.
