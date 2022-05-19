The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 19, 2022
It makes no sense to oppose ban on ghost guns

When even common sense laws are opposed, it’s no wonder we have a gun pandemic.

By Letters to the Editor
   
A ghost gun is displayed before the start of an event about gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House in April.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Really, the National Rifle Association is concerned that banning ghost guns, as Illinois has done, is going to be so inconvenient to gun hobbyists because they will have to get a serial number and register the gun.Oh, what a hardship.

I suppose we should stop requiring that cars be registered or that one has to register to vote because it infringes on our rights.

When even common-sense laws are opposed it is no wonder that we have a gun pandemic in this country.

Peter Felitti, Ravenswood Gardens

Bike lanes are unsafe

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration most bicycle accidents that occur involve motorists. With that being said, where is the prudence of cyclists who have no qualms about riding in bike lanes, next to 3,000 pound-plus vehicles traveling at speeds of 30 mph or more?

Do they think the white lines painted on the street will protect them from a motorist texting or involved in some sort of distracted behavior?

Granted, the number of bicyclists using bike lanes far exceeds the number riding in the same lane as vehicles. However, the danger of bike lanes remain.

Portable cement barriers that are used during road construction would definitely offer bicyclists more protection, but I’m guessing cost would be an issue.

As a cyclist I do most of my riding on bike paths. I understand that many cyclists out of necessity, must use bike lanes to commute and for them, I feel sorry.

John Livaich, Oak Lawn

Safeguard against abuse of power

It’s no secret that Congress is polarized. Rarely does an issue receive strong bipartisan support. That’s why it’s so striking that most voters agree that we must do more to safeguard our democracy from presidential corruption.

No president, regardless of party, should be able to exploit weaknesses in our political system for their personal gain. That’s where the Protecting Our Democracy Act comes in. If passed, it would prevent future abuse of presidential power and corruption, increase transparency and ensure presidents of either party can be held accountable.

If the average person used their office for personal gain, they’d go to jail. If the average person could pardon themselves, there would be no rule of law. Therefore, no president should be above the law. It’s just common sense.

I’m urging Congress to pass the Protecting Our Democracy Act. It’s time we put safeguards in place to prevent a corrupt president of any party from abusing the power of their office.

Lance Vander Hye, North Side

