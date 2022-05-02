Catching bigger northern pike: A progression to Fish of the Week

”Hey Dale, what’s better than a 31.5-inch northern [pike]?” Bruce Caruso texted.

Then he answered to his rhetorical question, “A 32-inch northern.”

He caught both Friday at the mouth of the Hammond Marina.

``Also was bit off once,” he added.

The smaller one is the one at the top, here is the 32-inch pike.

Bruce Caruso with his second and bigger northern pike, one of 32 inches, from southern Lake Michigan. Provided

I am fascinated how the fishery for northern pike has steadily grown more impressive over the years.

Any chance to salute that fishery, I find welcome.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).