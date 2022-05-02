The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Catching bigger northern pike: A progression to Fish of the Week

Bruce Caruso found active northern pike on southern Lake Michigan and earned Fish of the Week.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
Bruce Caruso with a nice northern pike from southern Lake Michigan; but it was about to be surpassed. Provided photo

Bruce Caruso with a nice northern pike from southern Lake Michigan; but it was about to be surpassed.

Provided

”Hey Dale, what’s better than a 31.5-inch northern [pike]?” Bruce Caruso texted.

Then he answered to his rhetorical question, “A 32-inch northern.”

He caught both Friday at the mouth of the Hammond Marina.

``Also was bit off once,” he added.

The smaller one is the one at the top, here is the 32-inch pike.

Bruce Caruso with his second and bigger northern pike, one of 32 inches, from southern Lake Michigan. Provided photo

Bruce Caruso with his second and bigger northern pike, one of 32 inches, from southern Lake Michigan.

Provided

I am fascinated how the fishery for northern pike has steadily grown more impressive over the years.

Any chance to salute that fishery, I find welcome.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

