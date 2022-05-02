Chicago-area react to pending Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision striking down abortion rights

WASHINGTON — Here is reaction from Chicago and Illinois officials and activists to a pending Supreme Court decision to essentially strike down Roe v Wade, the abortion rights case, according to a draft obtained by POLITICO.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators will discuss the pending decision on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

You can watch live at www.illinois.gov/livevideo.

Pritzker said on Twitter: “Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated.”

“Let me be clear: this has always been the GOP’s ultimate goal. For a party that claims to be about freedom, Republicans can’t wait to deprive millions of women the right to choose.

“As long as I’m governor, Illinois will stay a beacon for reproductive freedom.

“We won’t go back.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Twitter: “What we’re seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we’ve got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.

Overturning this decision would set our country back decades — and it’s just what the right wing in this country wants.

“As mayor, I have one message to anyone worried about access to abortion care… Chicago’s doors are open. We unequivocally respect you, and your choices.”

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill. on Twitter: “Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!”

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., via Twitter: “Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.

“Scream tonight.Cry tonight.Get angry tonight.

“And tomorrow, get to work.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.: “For nearly half a century, the right to choose has been a fundamental, sacred right protected by the Constitution.This evening’s leaked draft of the Supreme Court majority opinion reveals the final blow they plan to deliver to this sacred right by overturningRoe v. Wade. While this is only a draft opinion, it is also a warning of the grim reality that may befall our nation for all who ever believed that the right to make reproductive decisions should fall to individual women, not Congress, the President, nor Supreme Court Justices who will never have to live a day in their shoes.

“In the days and weeks ahead, I will join my colleagues in Congress and Americans across the country in speaking out for reproductive rights, defending them in legislative chambers, court rooms, and on street corners across our nation. While many of the consequences of this draft decision remain in doubt, there must be no doubt of the commitment of so many of us to ensuring that access to safe, affordable reproductive health care will survive – if not through the ruling of our highest court, then through the dedicated efforts of individual Americans.”

Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill., on Twitter: “This is and has always been the end goal — the party of “small government” has been hell-bent on controlling the bodies and personal health decisions of women for decades.

“It is about damn time for the Senate to codify Roe V. Wade.”

City of Chicago Clerk Anna Valencia, secretary of state candidate: “If the final Supreme Court decision looks anything like this draft, it will be devastating for women across the country. We knew this was a possibility when Donald Trump was elected President and filled three vacancies on the Court. That’s why I spoke out back then in favor of HB 40, which ensures Illinois women maintain their reproductive rights, regardless of what the Supreme court says.

“At this frightening and dangerous time, we need elected leaders in Illinois and across the country who have always protected and advanced reproductive freedom. I will always use my platform to fight to protect women’s access to abortion. The fight ahead will be a difficult one, and I remain unwavering in my commitment to defend that fundamental right.”

GOP House candidate Jesse Reising: “As someone who has dedicated their career to upholding the law, I firmly believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and has always advocated for the Supreme Court to reexamine its reasoning and analysis. Unborn children are among the most vulnerable members of our society and deserve our protection.

“But, this leaked opinion is the highest breach of trust in the important relationship between a Judge and their clerks and staff. Having clerked for two federal judges in my career, I know all too well how crucial confidentiality is to the administration of justice.

“This appears to be a disgusting attempt by the left to bully the court and tarnish the institution. An immediate and thorough investigation must be conducted to restore the sanctity of the court’s decision making process.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., on Twitter: “If accurate, today’s leak would represent a tragic step backwards for equal rights under the law.

“This is an EMERGENCY.

“ANYONE who believes that women should be equal under the law — it is time we mobilize and fight back!!”

Democratic congressional candidate Kina Collins: “But this news is gutting. This isn’t a legal opinion – it’s a declaration of war. It is a violent, coordinated right-wing assault on our fundamental rights and freedoms.

“We cannot afford to wait for the right-wing SCOTUS to overturn Roe next month. Democrats have to act now. We need to codify our reproductive rights into law by abolishing the filibuster and passing the Women’s Health Protection Act immediately. And we need to expand the Supreme Court.

“The future of our reproductive freedom depends on it.”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Twitter: “I remember a time before Roe v. Wade and know that we cannot go back.”