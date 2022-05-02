2 critically hurt in Humboldt Park gas station shooting

Two people were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 9:15 p.m. two men were standing at a gas station in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue when another male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and right leg and a 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the groin and right leg, police said.

Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There was no one in custody.

