The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

2 critically hurt in Humboldt Park gas station shooting

Two men were standing at a gas station in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue when another male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 critically hurt in Humboldt Park gas station shooting
Two men were shot May 2, 2022 in Humboldt Park.

Two men were shot May 2, 2022 in Humboldt Park.

Archive Sun-Times

Two people were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 9:15 p.m. two men were standing at a gas station in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue when another male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and right leg and a 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the groin and right leg, police said.

Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
Chicago-area react to pending Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision striking down abortion rights
U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggests top court ready to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling, Politico reports
Top cop touts decline in murders, shootings in April
Gunfire from robbery during drug deal hits 2 ‘unintended targets’ near Theater District, including a ‘Moulin Rouge!’ stagehand
Downtown shootings continue spike with 64% jump in 2022
Sounds of celebration in Lincolnwood as Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan
The Latest
Pro Choice Activists Hold Rally In Washington, D.C.
Chicago
Chicago-area react to pending Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision striking down abortion rights
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Twitter: “Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
The U.S. Supreme Court justices in Washington, D.C., last year.
Nation/World
U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggests top court ready to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling, Politico reports
The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted. The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling on the case in question, and opinions — and even justices’ votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule before its term is up in late June or early July.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks during a news conference at police headquarters on the South Side on Monday afternoon, May 2, 2022.
Chicago
Top cop touts decline in murders, shootings in April
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the department will add officers to downtown, targeted neighborhoods where crime has been “displaced.”
By Andy Grimm
 
The alleyway were a person was shot Sunday, May 1. The Nederlander Theatre later canceled its “Moulin Rouge!” performance.
Crime
Downtown shootings continue spike with 64% jump in 2022
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said she’s “not happy about this weekend” after a spate of shootings in the area, noting that city officials need to “step up our efforts downtown.”
By Manny Ramos and Tom Schuba
 
A group of people serve themselves different dishes during an Eid celebration at Henry A. Proesel Park in Lincolnwood, Illinois, on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Religion
Sounds of celebration in Lincolnwood as Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month observed by fasting from sunrise to sundown.
By Cadence Quaranta
 