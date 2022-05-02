2 critically hurt in Humboldt Park gas station shooting
Two men were standing at a gas station in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue when another male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.
Two people were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
About 9:15 p.m. two men were standing at a gas station in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue when another male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 25-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and right leg and a 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the groin and right leg, police said.
Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
There was no one in custody.
U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggests top court ready to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling, Politico reports
Gunfire from robbery during drug deal hits 2 ‘unintended targets’ near Theater District, including a ‘Moulin Rouge!’ stagehand
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Twitter: “Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated.”
U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggests top court ready to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling, Politico reports
The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted. The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling on the case in question, and opinions — and even justices’ votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule before its term is up in late June or early July.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the department will add officers to downtown, targeted neighborhoods where crime has been “displaced.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said she’s “not happy about this weekend” after a spate of shootings in the area, noting that city officials need to “step up our efforts downtown.”
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month observed by fasting from sunrise to sundown.