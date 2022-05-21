The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Horoscope for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Stay alert. For starters, a friend or a group might do something to surprise you. (“Whaaat?”) Meanwhile, transportation delays, missed buses, late appointments and confused communications are also a hassle. (Time to send out for dark chocolate?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be patient with parents, bosses and the police because it’s easy to fly off the handle. (Let’s face it, it’s hard to keep your shirt on when you have to get something off your chest.) This agitation could be related to money delays or checks that are late in the mail.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel disappointments might occur due to cancellations, changes and delays. (These are always frustrating.) Even school schedules are unpredictable. Meanwhile, you are dealing with old friends from the past as well as goofy errors and misplaced items. Patience!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Stay on top of red-tape details related to banking, mortgages, loans and shared property because something unexpected will affect these areas. Nobody likes surprises that hits them in their pocketbook. Often with issues like this, it’s wise to heed the adage: “A stitch in time saves nine.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Old friends and contacts with groups from your past are back in your life. Perhaps this is what triggers a few surprises with a partner or close friend at the moment? Could it be that they’re surprised to learn more about your past? Maybe this is someone they never knew even existed. (No surprise here. All Leos have a past.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Expect a few surprises that are work-related today. (Something you didn’t see coming.) Hopefully, it’s not a breakdown of equipment or a computer glitch. Perhaps bosses and authority figures from the past might have something to do with this? For some, this surprise will be health related. Or something to do with a pet?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should know that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids; therefore, keep your eyes open! Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change because of cancellations or delays. Or perhaps, you will suddenly receive an invitation? Could go either way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Something will interrupt your home routine today. It could be a minor breakage or problem with a small appliance. Be patient with family members, especially parents, today to avoid arguments. You might be frustrated that news about money from the government or shared property is delayed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. You don’t want to have any regrets, especially by blurting out something that later makes you wince. This could be prompted because ex-partners are back on the scene. Hmmm?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might find money or lose money. Zooks! Be smart and protect your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, silly errors continue to plague you at work along with misplaced items and broken equipment. Possibly an old health concern is back. (Is there no mercy?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with your ruler Uranus. This makes you impulsive and ready to jump to conclusions. You feel so independent you are inclined to do just the opposite of what anyone tells you to do. Oh yes, this is a high-spirited day!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you have a strong craving for excitement. Nevertheless, this feeling is sort of smoldering beneath the surface of things. It’s there but it’s not obvious. This emotional unrest makes you want to be free from something. “I’ve gotta be me!”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lisa Edelstein (1966) shares your birthday. You are an excellent conversationalist because you are clever, witty and articulate. You are passionate about whatever you seek. This is an exciting year because it’s a time of change and adaptation. Expect more personal freedom. Have the courage to explore new opportunities leading to new directions and new growth.

