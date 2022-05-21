The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My mom will freak out when she learns I’m rushing a sorority

A Greek house appeals to the very sociable straight-A college freshman, but her close-minded mother won’t hear of it.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My mom will freak out when she learns I’m rushing a sorority
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am a freshman at a Midwestern university, and I love it. I finished my first semester with straight A’s, and my second semester has been strong. I have a great group of friends and have already made plenty of memories. My problem is I have been having a disagreement with my mom. I would like to rush a sorority in the fall, and while my dad is fine with it, my mother won’t even entertain the topic.

I’ve never shared a lot with her regarding my social life because she has always been very strict (for instance, my dad knows I enjoy tailgating and partying as long as my grades are good). I am very responsible and always take care of everything that needs to be completed before I let myself have fun. Dad knows this and trusts me. However, I couldn’t fathom telling my mom about it.

I think part of the problem is she grew up abroad, and when she came to the U.S. for college in the 1990s, she faced a severe culture shock. We have always been very different people. Contrary to what she may think, my main reason for joining a sorority is not “to party.” It’s an attractive option for off-campus housing, and I think it would be an effective way to meet more people (especially at such a big school). If I don’t like how rush pans out for me, I have no issue with dropping out, but I think it would be worth a try.

I want to have an open conversation with Mom, but she is very close-minded. I don’t want to go behind her back, because I think that would only do more harm than good. How should I navigate this conversation? — GOING GREEK?

DEAR GOING: As much as you dread it, you must have a sit-down, comprehensive conversation with your mother about this. Emphasize the benefits of being in a sorority. She may be concerned because in some Greek organizations there have been severe abuses of the pledges, some of which were so dangerous that students lost their lives. You may also want to research the compliance history of the Greek organizations on your campus before addressing the subject with your mother, so you can allay any concerns she has.

DEAR ABBY: My 27-year-old daughter has issues due to a bitter divorce between her father and me. She treats us poorly, blames her problems on us and feels she is justified. How do I handle this? I don’t think she respects either of us much. We get along as long as things are going OK for her. But if she’s having a difficult day, I get the blame. Advice? — COLD-SHOULDERED IN NEW YORK

DEAR COLD-SHOULDERED: Tolerating your daughter’s behavior isn’t healthy for either of you. Encourage her to seek professional help for her “issues,” and when she starts the blame game or being disrespectful, shorten the visit, end the phone call or otherwise distance yourself.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: If I host (and pay for) shower, must I buy a gift too?
Dear Abby: Man’s spending habits hurt family, frustrate his wife
Dear Abby: Wowing your guests at dessert is as easy as Peanut Butter Pie
Dear Abby: Husband of 55 years has ‘nothing to say,’ never talks to me
Dear Abby: If you shoplift and refuse to tip, I won’t hang out with you
Dear Abby: I get jealous when my popular sister hangs out with my best friend
The Latest
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after his team’s 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in October.
Bears
Bears giving quarterback Justin Fields room to grow
Last year, the quarterbacks room wasn’t designed to serve Fields alone.
By Patrick Finley
 
Flooding conditions along the Fox River on the south end of Fox Lake as seen from the air in 2013.
Editorials
To protect property owners and taxpayers, fix federal flood insurance
Without changes, the flood insurance program will collapse, and property owners will be on their own.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Ten people were wounded in citywide shootings May 20, 2022.
Crime
Man wounded by security guard during shootout at Millennium Park, 9 others wounded in shootings Friday
The man, 22, jumped a fence to gain entry into the park. As security approached, he pulled out a gun and fired, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer, who was working as a security guard, returned fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Buffalo Community Continues To Grieve In Aftermath Of Racially Motivated Mass Shooting That Killed 10 People
Columnists
The double standard of words, images for people of color
Payton Gendron, 18, a white suspect in the Buffalo shooting, is called a teenager. Michael Brown Jr., 18, Black victim of a police shooting, is referred to as a man.
By Laura Washington
 
Bison1.jpg
Editorials
A bison goes on the lam, and let’s hope for a happy ending
After our long period of COVID-19 isolation, we have vicariously enjoyed the idea of a free-running animal weighing 1,300 pounds staking out her own turf.
By CST Editorial Board
 