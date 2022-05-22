Horoscope for Sunday, May 22, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid decisions and shopping from 2 to 11 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Move forward with plans, possibly plans that are taking place behind the scenes. Or perhaps these are plans others are not aware of? Whatever the case, do your research and rely on your ability to turn the abstract into the concrete because you can move mountains today!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to work with others because today’s energy will bring you greater benefit if you work with others as opposed to working only for your own benefit. (It’s kind of a “share your wealth” principle.) Combined energy is the way to go.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are determined and ambitious. However, today, Mars at the top of your chart, is dancing with big daddy Pluto, which totally empowers your ambition! Ideally, work with others to attain your goals — or the goals of everyone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be powerful dealing with legal matters. You will also be powerful if you have to defend your beliefs. However, the best way to use today’s energy is to combine your efforts with those of others to explore new ideas or travel or to learn something new.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will have no trouble defending your best interests if you are disputing your fair share of something. You will also be a formidable force to deal with in disputes with the government or about financial matters or shared property. Today, you mean business!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel tension with someone. Perhaps they’re too bossy? Nevertheless, if you can figure out how to combine your efforts with those of someone else, especially someone close to you, and make the result a win-win situation — this is your best choice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can get a tremendous amount of work done because you have inexhaustible energy! Nevertheless, it’s important to know that you will benefit more, and perhaps get even more done, if you work in conjunction with others. Especially if this relates to your job.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your creative energies are exploding, which is why it’s appropriate for you to demand to be yourself and express to others exactly who you are. You might do this in a playful way, or you might be passionate about expressing your talents. (You’ll be a powerhouse in sports!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you can make big improvements at home. Don’t hesitate to tackle big projects involving renovations, repairs or shoving furniture around. You will achieve the best results if you can work in conjunction with others so that everyone achieves what they want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ability to convince and persuade others is stellar! If you work in communications via sales, marketing, acting, teaching or writing, you will make your point. However, don’t try to coerce others into believing as you do. Instead, focus on your own mental work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have lots of loose energy flying around, which can be put to good use by finding a new application for something you already own. This could be an item of furniture or an item of clothing. The point is that you are energetic and resourceful!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Zowie! Mars is in your sign empowered by dancing with big daddy Pluto. This will create an energy in you that makes you work zealously for any goal you aim for. Work to improve your environment or improve your appearance or your body in some way. You’ll get results!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sean Gunn (1974) shares your birthday. You are an easy-going person who is an excellent, creative communicator. You are free-spirited and curious, but you hate to be bored. This year you will focus on personal responsibilities, especially to a family member or your family in general. You will also enjoy doing something to personalize where you live.

