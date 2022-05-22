The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 22, 2022
1-2-3, Joliet Catholic, Antioch & Stevenson earn first all-Chicago area medalists in HS bass fishing

Joliet Catholic’s Brett Mouw and Logan Kinsella earned the Hilltoppers’ first state championship in the IHSA bass fishing and led a sweep of the medals at Carlyle Lake by Chicago-area teams,

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
Logan Kinsella and Brett Mouw hoist Joliet Catholic’s first state championship trophy in IHSA bass fishing in the gym of Carlyle High School. Credit: Dale Bowman

CARLYLE, Ill.---Football players Brett Mouw and Logan Kinsella in Joliet Catholic’s Boat 1 led the gridiron powerhouse to its first state championship in bass fishing Saturday at Carlyle Lake. Or on Friday, depending how you look at it.

For the 11th time in the 13 years of the state finals, weather delayed, postponed or shortened the event. Day 1 on Friday was stopped early at 1 p.m. because of wind. On Saturday, the Illinois High School Association attempted to wait out two rounds of storms, then canceled Day 2 late morning, making Day 1 results final.

So the Hilltoppers won with a Day 1 limit of five largemouth bass weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Their title capped the first time Chicago-area teams won all three trophies with Antioch’s Tucker Siminak and Christian Filipek (other limit, 8-8) and Stevenson’s Boat 1 of Matthew Qaulich and Liam Plautz (4 fish, 7-13) finishing second and third, respectively. Qaulich also caught the big bass of 3 pounds, 5 ounces.

Antioch, third last year when Siminak teamed with now-graduated Kyle Anderson, have a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes. Siminak, who signed with McKendree University, had his third top-10 finish at state. He was a freshman in the famous boat crash during high seas in 2019.

West Aurora (3, 5-14) took fourth to give the Chicago area the top four positions. St. Charles North at 8th (4, 5-8) gave the Chicago-area half the top-10 finishes.

(I plan a broader look at what the 13th state championship in bass fishing means on Saturday, May 28, in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday.)

Some anglers, fans and parents waited out the storm delays at the IHSA bass fishing state finals at Carlyle Lake Saturday by crappie fishing at the boat launch. Credit: Dale Bowman

