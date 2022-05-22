The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Same 0, same 0 for Fire in loss to NYCFC

MLS winless streak reaches 9 game after they fall against champs, get blanked for 7th time in league play

By Michael Dominski
   
SHARE Same 0, same 0 for Fire in loss to NYCFC
Xherdan Shaqiri

The Fire seem to be too reliant on star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

Chicago Fire FC

NEW YORK — The Fire’s lackluster season trudged on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to New York City FC. Their MLS winless streak climbed to nine games, their longest in nearly four years. The run has left the Fire last in the standings with only two wins from 13 games.

“I didn’t think this was one of our better performances,” coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “Even in our previous losses, I thought we were in the game. Tonight, we turned the ball over a lot and were forced to defend a lot.”

The Fire were not able to replicate their positive result from midweek, when they rallied from an early deficit to earn a 3-3 draw against the New York Red Bulls. This game against the 2021 MLS Cup champion began in nearly identical fashion, with the Fire falling behind after conceding an early penalty.

After replay review showed the ball hitting defender Miguel Navarro’s hand in the box, New York City forward Heber coolly converted from the spot to put the Fire behind 1-0 in the 23rd minute.

“[The penalty call] was a difficult one,” Hendrickson said. “[Navarro] got pushed in the back. I don’t think he was trying to put his hand up to stop the ball.”

The Fire couldn’t find a way past former teammate Sean Johnson in New York City’s net. They thought they had equalized in the 65th minute, but forward Chris Mueller was offside in the buildup. It was the seventh time the Fire have been shut out in MLS play.

“Today was not a good game,” forward Kacper Przybylko said. “We need to move the ball more. We need more movement without the ball.”

The Fire might be too reliant on star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (three goals, four assists in 2022) for offense. The Swiss international was named to MLS’ Team of the Week after he scored a goal and had an assist Wednesday. Only four of the Fire’s 11 goals have come without his involvement.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who made three saves, proved to be the lone bright spot for the Fire, and he was not at fault for the penalty. It was a steadier performance after some blunders in the last two games led directly to goals.

“[Slonina] responded well,” Hendrickson said. “He made some good saves. We expected that from him, that he would rebound this way.”

Slonina, 18, announced Friday that he had chosen to represent the United States internationally, turning down overtures from Poland, the birth country of his parents.

The Fire always have struggled against New York City FC. In nine road games, the Fire have yet to win, losing the last seven matchups on the East Coast.

Still in search of their first victory since March 1, the Fire will conclude their three-game trip Saturday against Toronto FC.

“We need to stay positive,” Przybylko said. “We’re better than that; I know that for sure.”

Next Up In Sports
Anderson’s three-run homer caps White Sox’ doubleheader sweep of Yankees
Willson Contreras day-to-day with strained hamstring
Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship for second time
Patrick Wisdom-Frank Schwindel HR duo strikes again as Cubs end losing streak
This You Gotta See: Are Jerry Reinsdorf’s White Sox a bit too much like his Bulls?
Six more scoreless innings for Johnny Cueto and a White Sox victory over Yankees
The Latest
Mike Madigan.
Crime
Feds recorded Mike Madigan learning about secret payments to controversial ex-political aide, court records show
The ex-Illinois House Speaker was recorded on a wiretapped phone call in 2018 discussing with lobbyist confidant Michael McClain a plan to arrange secret payments to a close political ally who had been implicated in a sexual harassment scandal, newly released court documents show. Madigan has always denied any involvement in the scheme.
By Mark BrownJon Seidel, and 1 more
 
A man was fatally shot Apr. 30, 2022, in Kenwood.
Crime
Teen boys, 13 and 16, shot in South Shore
Just before 4 p.m., the teen boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White_Sox_Yankees_Baseball_11_.jpg
White Sox
Anderson’s three-run homer caps White Sox’ doubleheader sweep of Yankees
Johnny Cueto pitched six scoreless innings in Game 1 and Michael Kopech pitched seven scoreless in Game 2
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago
Crime
Bail denied for man who was shot after breaching Millennium Park security, aiming gun at guards
Jordan Jackson, 22, allegedly circumvented a security checkpoint and then pointed a gun at a group of guards just a day after heightened security measures were put in place.
By Tom Schuba
 
Lela Tarver, aunt of Sheena Gibbs, left, and Vernita Oliver, right, hold one another Sunday at a mural unveiling for missing person Sheena Gibbs outside of The Glenwood bar at 6962 N. Glenwood Ave. in Rogers Park to raise awareness of her disappearance and case.
Chicago
Mural depicting Rogers Park woman missing since November offers ‘a different way’ to approach case
“The traditional methods haven’t worked in this case,” state Rep. Kelly Cassidy said of the disappearance of Sheena Gibbs.
By Mary Norkol
 