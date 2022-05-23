Horoscope for Monday, May 23, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day to reach out to daily contacts, siblings, relatives and work to tie up loose ends. People will listen to you because you are vigorous and motivated. “Ten-shun!” It’s time to deal with old business and financial matters.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You begin this week in a strong, empowered way because retrograde Mercury is in your sign getting a boost from fiery Mars. This means even if you’re swamped with errors, delays and confusion (and people from your past), today you are authoritative and confident.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day to do research because you won’t stop until you find what you’re looking for. (Oh yeah, you’ll be like a dog with a bone.) Search for hidden answers and tough solutions to old problems. Expect success or at least, good progress.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your involvement with younger people will be strong and energetic. You might act this way or you might encounter someone who acts this way. This is an excellent day to review past goals and ponder their relevance to your current world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Conversations with parents, bosses, teachers and the police will be lively. When others speak, they will mean business. However, when you speak you will mean business as well! Use this energy to finish something that has been left undone. Just do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to study and learn something new because you have lots of mental energy. You can also apply this strong focus to legal matters that have been lingering, or something to do with a medical situation. You will make great progress!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can start this week by getting rid of old business connected with taxes, debt, insurance issues and anything to do with shared property — all that red-tape stuff you’ve been trying to ignore. The secret is that it will be easy to plow through these details. You will be energetic and productive!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A feisty discussion with an ex-partner or old friend might take place. If so, you’ll have no trouble holding your own ground. The thing to remember is not to say anything that you will regret. Note: Issues that are job-related will strongly favor you now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Roll up your sleeves and get busy because you will make great headway at work, or in your job, or tackling any task that you want to get done, especially something that you’ve been putting off. This is because today you are motivated and you have the energy to work hard. Use this to accomplish things!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day to tackle creative, artistic projects that you’ve been meaning to get to. Now you can finish that masterpiece, patchwork quilt, painted table, manuscript or whatever it is you’ve been working on. This is because you have an eager willingness to do this today. Do it now!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’ll be encouraged by how much you get done puttering around your own doing home repairs and catching up on old business that has been bugging you. Finally! You’re back in action. If old friends or relatives are parked on the sofa, let them help you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Group discussions and conversations with others will be dynamic and alive today because you’re ready to say what you mean and mean what you say! It’s also a good time for intellectual activities, especially exploring the past and wrapping up old business.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler (1986) shares your birthday today. You are a hard-working perfectionist who has excellent communication skills. Nevertheless, you are fun-loving and good-natured. You have a good sense of humor. Welcome moments of solitude this year because this is a year of reflection for you. You might explore your spiritual or religious beliefs. Ironically, your time alone will draw people to you.

