Monday, May 23, 2022
Tennis Sports

French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova ousted in first round

Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Associated Press
   
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against France’s Diane Parry during their first round match at the French Open.

Thibault Camus/AP

PARIS — Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women’s champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.

It was Krejcikova’s first match since February because of an injured right elbow.

The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.

