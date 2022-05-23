French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova ousted in first round

PARIS — Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women’s champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.
Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
It was Krejcikova’s first match since February because of an injured right elbow.
The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.
