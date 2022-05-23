The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 23, 2022
Other Views Commentary

Give young people alternatives to curfews, detention

Our children have a right to expect more from our leaders, especially in the home of the world’s first juvenile court.

By Elizabeth Clarke
   
SHARE Give young people alternatives to curfews, detention
The Cook County Juvenile Center.

The Cook County Juvenile Center.

Sun-Times file photo.

It’s Saturday morning, and outside I can already hear partying from the young people on the private lakefront university near my apartment who are enjoying a university-sponsored end of the year weekend music fest.This will go on late into the night.

By Sunday evening, there will no doubt be property damage and littering — and possibly some fights. But it is unlikely that any of these older teens will be arrested, let alone jailed, because they are among the privileged older teens in the U.S. who get a pass for misconduct on college campuses.

They get a pass because they, or their parents, pay tuition to institutions that rely on their patronage.More importantly, they get a pass because, as a society, we view these young people attending a university as having a future — and we do not want to jeopardize that future with a criminal record.

Opinion bug

Opinion

Yet, just a few miles away in neighborhoods like North Lawndale and Little Village, the young people do not get a pass.Mayor Lori Lightfoot made this clear with an emergency order lowering thecurfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.The curfew change was delayed in City Council on Monday, but is expected to pass at the regular meeting on Wednesday.

The punitive lowering of the curfew, along with a prohibition on unaccompanied children in Millennium Park during evenings Thursday through Sunday, flies in the face of evidence, as Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) has pointed out, noting in a recent interview that studies show lowered curfew times don’t decrease crime but have the opposite effect.

It’s also the kind of response that perpetuates racism in the justice system, with Black and Brown children most likely to end up arrested and detained.

Chicago’s juvenile court was the first juvenile court in the world, setting an international trend to treat children accused of crimes through rehabilitation that would give them a chance for a productive future.

But the current Cook County juvenile detention center population is overwhelmingly — over 90% — composed of Black and Brown children. And the presiding judge in the county’s juvenile justice division recently told reporters he thinks alternatives to keep children out of detention have gone too far.

It is shocking that the presiding judge in what was the world’s first juvenile court thinks more detention is the answer here. He should know better.

First, there is a human rights requirement that youth incarceration be a last resort for as short a time as possible. A 2019 global study on deprivation of liberty urged that youth detention be eliminated. The rest of the developed world has ratified this human rights document, and as a result, they typically have safer communities even with far lower youth incarceration rates.

Second, across the U.S., states — including Illinois — are rapidly closing youth prisons based on evidence that community alternatives are more effective at preventing crime.

Finally, over 60current and former U.S. youth correctional administrators describe youth lockup as “archaic” and urge that the time has come to close all youth prisons, replacing them with close-to-home facilities that are nurturing and have well-trained staff, in the few instances where out-of-home placement is necessary.

These youth correctional leaders include former Cook County probation and Illinois juvenile prison leaders.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

The U.S.correctional administrators are right in calling for an end to youth lockup, as all the evidence shows that keeping communities safe requires programming and services, not prison and not lower curfew hours.

We need to give all our children their human right to a safe childhood with the basics of a home, education, food, health care, and a path to adulthood — exactly what the universities give young people. They need a safe space to grow, with leniency along with accountability for mistakes and resources for development.

Services and programming are the answer, not curfews and detention.Our children have a right to expect more from our leaders, especially in the home of the world’s first juvenile court.

Elizabeth Clarke, J.D., is founder of the Juvenile Justice Initiative.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Casino plan moves forward, but deal still has too many lingering questions
Inadequate road maintenance is another cause of increased traffic crashes
This You Gotta See: Are Jerry Reinsdorf’s White Sox a bit too much like his Bulls?
Stop driving dangerously to keep traffic deaths down
Clean energy requires skilled, local workers
It’s Scotty, not Scottie — and young Pippen is aiming to make his own name in the NBA
The Latest
An artist’s rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in River West.
Editorials
Casino plan moves forward, but deal still has too many lingering questions
Bally’s is not contractually obligated to meet its own revenue projections. The Lightfoot administration agreeing to this reeks to us of haste and desperation.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A group of around two dozen young people from around the city perform a “die in” in front of City Hall on Monday demanding better solutions for youth instead of an earlier curfew.
Chicago
Young people stage ‘die in’ outside City Hall calling for more youth resources to prevent gun violence
The group said a change in curfew wasn’t the answer. More resources, like after-school programming and community centers that stay open late, would help prevent gun violence, they said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s career is in limbo because he is facing civil suits for alleged sexual assault and harassment from 22 massage therapists.
Bears
Does winning truly trump everything?
The Deshaun Watson lawsuit saga raises the troubling question of how much NFL teams will endure to land a great QB.
By Rick Telander
 
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin meets with supporters in Lockport last week.
Elections
A ‘people person’ who’s ‘nobody’s pushover?’ Richard Irvin says he’s not hiding behind his TV ads — or Ken Griffin’s millions
Irvin is a good in-person politician, a side of him that many in the Chicago area haven’t gotten to see so far. A “Meet Richard” tab on his campaign website features photos, his biography and an option to contribute to his campaign, but no information about public events.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Imani, Monty and Rose’s 2021 chick, was spotted at Montrose Beach on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Chicago
Imani — Monty and Rose’s 2021 chick — spotted at Montrose Beach
This is the first time a chick hatched in Chicago has come back, said Tamima Itani, vice president and treasurer of the Illinois Ornithological Society.
By Cadence Quaranta
 