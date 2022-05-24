Menu planner: Braised barbecue brisket just the thing for Memorial Day feasts

Pasta with tomato-basil sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: less than 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated fettuccine

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves minced garlic

1 (14.5-ounce) can drained no-salt-added diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1 cup torn basil leaves

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup freshly shaved Parmigianino-Reggiano cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, heat oil in a medium saucepan on medium. Add garlic; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add tomatoes and salt; cover and cook 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in basil and pepper. Add tomato mixture to pasta; toss to combine. Top with cheese.

Per serving: 305 calories, 11 grams protein, 11 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 43 grams carbohydrate, 9 milligrams cholesterol, 427 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb Count: 3

Penne with sausage and peas

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces whole-wheat penne pasta

1 teaspoon olive oil

5 ounces chicken sausage with sun-dried tomatoes or another flavor, sliced on diagonal

2 cloves minced garlic

1 pound seeded and chopped tomatoes

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth

1 cup frozen petite green peas, thawed

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook 3 minutes, turning, until browned. Scoop out sausage with slotted spoon to a plate. Reduce heat to medium; add the garlic. Cook 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes and salt; cook 2 minutes. Stir in broth, peas and browned sausage. Heat through. Combine pasta, sausage mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese. Top with remaining cheese.

Per serving: 289 calories, 13 grams protein, 6 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 49 grams carbohydrate, 22 milligrams cholesterol, 346 milligrams sodium, 9 grams fiber.

Carb Count: 3

Balsamic-glazed pork tenderloin

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 16 to 20 minutes plus lentils

INGREDIENTS

1 cup rinsed green lentils

1 red apple, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1 thinly sliced rib celery

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 (1 1/4-pound) pork tenderloin

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Bring 4 cups water to boil; add lentils and simmer, stirring occasionally, 20 to 30 minutes or until tender; drain and rinse under cold water to cool. In a medium bowl, toss lentils with the apple, celery, parsley, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons oil and salt and pepper. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine vinegar and sugar. Heat remaining oil in an ovenproof skillet on medium-high heat. Add pork and cook 6 to 8 minutes to brown. Transfer to oven; roast 10 to 12 minutes or until pork is 145 degrees. Baste with vinegar/sugar mixture twice during the last 5 minutes of cooking. Remove from oven; tent with foil and let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with lentils and any pan drippings.

Per serving: 465 calories, 45 grams protein, 13 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 44 grams carbohydrate, 92 milligrams cholesterol, 208 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb Count: 3

Braised barbecue brisket

Combine 2 tablespoons chili powder, 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder. Press mixture into a 3-pound boneless beef brisket flat half. Place fat side up in 4 1/2- to 5 1/2-quart slow cooker. Mix 3/4 cup barbecue sauce and 1/2 cup dry red wine together. Pour around brisket in cooker. Cook on high 4 to 6 hours or on low 8 to 10 hours or until fork-tender. Remove; keep warm. Skim fat from liquid. Bring liquid to boil in saucepan. Reduce heat to medium and cook, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until reduced to 1 cup, stirring occasionally. Trim fat as desired. Carve diagonally across grain into thin slices. Serve with sauce.

Pizza turnovers

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Roll dough from 1 (13.8-ounce) can refrigerated pizza crust on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch square. Cut dough into four 6-inch squares. Spread 1 tablespoon pizza sauce on each square to within 1/2-inch of edges. Top with some shredded carrots, pepperoni slices and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Fold each square in half over filling. Press edges to seal. Place on cookie sheet. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until light golden brown. Serve warm.