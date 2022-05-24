Horoscope for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4 to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, The moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a red-letter day for you because your ruler Mars enters your sign for the first time since 2020. Meanwhile, the moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter in your sign; plus, Venus in your sign is dancing with Saturn. (Gasp!) A fabulous day for serious planning!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will make great strides if you deal with old business that you have been trying to finish. Help from an unexpected (or even hidden) source is likely. Please listen to bosses and authority figures because their assistance will be valuable. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Friends and members of groups to which you belong will be a tremendous help to you today. Listen to what others have to say, especially if what they say might affect your future goals. Teamwork, including something involving competition will rev your engines! Note: Play by the rules.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You can accomplish a lot because you’re ambitious; furthermore, people notice you. In fact, bosses and people in power are ready to help you. This is a strong day to negotiate issues about shared property or insurance. Meanwhile, relations with a boss are cozy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Choose today to make travel plans because everything will fall in place quite easily. Likewise, this same favorable influence will help those of you dealing with issues related to college and higher education. Ask for what you want. Study, explore and research because doors will open for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to deal with banks and financial institutions because you will come out smelling like a rose. Expect gifts, favors, inheritances and possibly money from the government. In fact, it’s a strong day for any kind of financial negotiations with others because you are blessed!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Conversations with partners and close friends, as well as members of the general public, will be warm and friendly. Nevertheless, because the moon is opposite your sign, you might have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. (This is no biggie.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with coworkers will be friendly and mutually beneficial today. This will be a productive day for you because you will be happy doing whatever task you set for yourself. Work-related travel is likely for some. Those who work at home can improve their surroundings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Enjoy socializing today! Accept all invitations. Take a long lunch. Enjoy the arts and the entertainment world. Sports events and fun activities with children will also please you. Needless to say, this is an excellent date day because romance will sizzle!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will enjoy entertaining at home today. This is also an excellent day to explore real estate deals or speculation. Many of you will make excellent headway with redecorating projects or renovations. Discussions with a female relative will be positive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The power of positive thinking is a fact. Your attitude will always color how you interpret and see events around you. Today you have a strong, positive attitude, which is why conversations with others are upbeat, friendly and productive. (You will also appreciate your daily surroundings.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a great day for business and commercial activity. Financial negotiations will go well. Respect your money-making ideas; in turn, you will want to spend money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. If shopping, check moon alert.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Patti LaBelle (1944) shares your birthday. You have strong opinions and strong boundaries. You don’t hesitate to share your ideas. You have excellent business savvy; but you are sometimes firmly entrenched in your views. Good news! This year you will receive increased acknowledgement, public awareness, promotions and awards. Your efforts are recognized!

