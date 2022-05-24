The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A ‘trove’ of Chicago morel mushrooms in Hyde Park earn Morel of the Week honors

Austan Goolsbee and son Addison found a “trove” of morel mushrooms in Hyde Park to earn Morel of the Week honors.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
Austan Goolsbee and son Addison with a “trove” of morel mushrooms from Hyde Park. Provided photo

Austan Goolsbee and son Addison with a “trove” of morel mushrooms from Hyde Park.

Provided

Understatement becomes morel mushrooms.

“My son [Addison] and I found a great little trove of morels in Hyde park this week,” University of Chicago economist and former Obama administration official Austan Goolsbee emailed last week.

Their “trove” will likely be the last Morel of the Week for this spring.

That befits this weird, very late and very compact picking season this spring.

Plus there was a weird split across the Chicago area, where the season ended in southern counties — Will, Kankakee, Grundy — while just truly beginning in Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane and McHenry.

MOTW, the celebration of hunting for morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

