The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs catching depth dwindles: Yan Gomes scratched from lineup vs. Reds Tuesday

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been out of the starting lineup with a hamstring injury for three games.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs catching depth dwindles: Yan Gomes scratched from lineup vs. Reds Tuesday
The Cubs scratched Yan Gomes from the lineup Tuesday with left oblique tightness.

The Cubs scratched Yan Gomes from the lineup Tuesday with left oblique tightness. File photo.

AP Photos

CINCINNATI — The Cubs’ catching depth has quickly dwindled in the past week. The team scratched Yan Gomes from the lineup on Tuesday with left oblique tightness, three days after Willson Contreras left a game with right hamstring tightness.

Rookie P.J. Higgins, who the Cubs called up on Sunday, was scheduled to start at catcher regardless, with Gomes originally serving as the designated hitter. But with Gomes out, Frank Schwindel moved from first base to DH, and Alfonso Rivas slid into the lineup at first.

“We’ve had a long talk with Frank,” Cubs manager David Ross said of the emergency catcher. “Frank’s ready to get behind the dish if we need it.”

Schwindel caught some in the Royals’ farm system, early in his minor-league career. But he hasn’t caught in a game since 2015.

Contreras is nearing a return, but likely as a pinch hitter and DH before the Cubs ask him to squat behind the plate.

“I’m feeling good,” Contreras said Tuesday afternoon. “I’m glad I made the decision to come out of the game on Saturday. I’d rather the last two days than a month [out].”

Contreras took batting practice on Tuesday – and hit fungos to Schwindel. Contreras said the team would evaluate him after a post-BP run to determine if he’d be available to pinch hit Tuesday and potentially return to the starting lineup Wednesday as the DH.

Contreras’ injury created an opportunity for Higgins, who had been with the team as a member of the taxi squad in recent weeks.

Higgins had an eventful reintroduction to the big-leagues. After his debut season was cut short by a right forearm strain that landed him on the 60-day IL last June, he hit a three-run triple Sunday, in his first game back on the roster.

Injury update

Cubs middle infielders Nico Hoerner (right ankle sprain) and Nick Madrigal (low back strain) went through a full range of baseball activities – hitting, throwing, running, fielding – in a pregame workout Tuesday.

While Ross said on Monday that Hoerner was “close” to a return, Madrigal is expected to go on a rehab assignment.

Cubs reliever Michael Rucker (turf toe) is progressing on a throwing program.

Rehab assignments

Cubs infielder David Bote (left shoulder surgery) and outfielder Clint Frazier (appendectomy) were scheduled to play a full game with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Frazier is eligible to return from the 10-day IL whenever the Cubs decide to activate him, but Bote, on the 60-day IL, can’t return for another couple weeks.

Quotable

Before first pitch Tuesday, the Reds presented Cubs lefty Wade Miley with the 2021 Reds Most Outstanding Pitcher award.

“Obviously, I’m very honored to get something like this,” Miley told the Sun-Times. “Anytime you want any kind of reward, as long as it’s not for being a bad person, it’s good, right? And I’ve got a lot of good memories here.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network will air ‘The Reporters’ live after segment critical of Cubs doesn’t air
Back to the future: Can Cubs follow Patrick Wisdom’s lead and reclaim 2015 feel?
Cubs’ Wade Miley returns to Cincinnati; Reds to recognize his 2021 season
Cubs’ Willson Contreras day-to-day with strained hamstring
Patrick Wisdom-Frank Schwindel HR duo strikes again as Cubs end losing streak
This You Gotta See: Are Jerry Reinsdorf’s White Sox a bit too much like his Bulls?
The Latest
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Woman shot near CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park
The woman, 27, was not on the Red Line platform when she was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Nation/World
Texas school shooting kills 18 children, 3 adults; gunman dead
A local man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_105980969.jpg
Chicago
More cops and stricter curfews are not the answer to curb summer violence, groups say
Anti-violence activists and community leaders called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to address the “root causes” of crime, rather than relying on punitive measures that they don’t believe work.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins plays during a 2021 regular-season game.
Bears
Bears’ Teven Jenkins upbeat as move to right tackle looks increasingly likely
Whereas former GM Ryan Pace almost certainly would’ve insisted on making it work at left tackle to justify picking Jenkins so high, Ryan Poles doesn’t have to. He just wants to find a way to use him. It’s better to flourish at right tackle than fade at left.
By Jason Lieser
 
The entrance to the new Willis Tower food and retail offering called Catalog along Jackson Boulevard.
Chicago
Willis Tower transforms into friendly giant to keep drawing office workers
Blackstone, owner of the 110-story building, celebrates completion of a $500 million project that, in a switch from the past, invites people into the building.
By David Roeder
 