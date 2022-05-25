The Mix: Cool things to do May 26-June 1 in Chicago
A Chicago Children’s Choir concert, the Sueños Latin Music Festival and the kickoff to Chicago Dance Month are among the exciting events in the week ahead.
Theater
- Jackalope Theatre welcomes back live audiences with the 13th annual Living Newspaper Festival. An homage to the Living Newspapers of the 1930’s Federal Theatre Project, it features six world premiere one-act plays inspired by recent news headlines. The plays are Paloma Nozicka’s “Doug” and Jesse Alana Robkin’s “Child Protection” (May 27-29), Katherine Gwynn’s “Until the Sun Dies” and Jasmine Sharma’s “Virgins” (June 3-4), Omer Abbas Salem’s “Train to Zansibar” and Ike Holter’s “The Current State of Sunshine.” At Jackalope Theatre, 5917 N. Broadway. Tickets: $15, $30 festival pass. Visit jackalopetheatre.org.
- The Second City presents Evan Mills and Heidi Joosten’s “Queer Eye: The Musical Parody.” Inspired by the hit Netflix show, it follows the Fab Five as they help an average Joe achieve full potential. Co-directed by Mills and Stephen Schellhardt. Performances begin May 26 at Up Comedy Club, 230 W. North. Tickets: $39+. Visit secondcity.com.
- Longtime Chicago magician Sean Masterson performs his new show, “Message in a Bottle,” a showcase of magic and storytelling. Masterson’s sleight-of-hand magic is seamlessly woven into the true tale of the 19th century battle to decide American’s best magician — a jealousy filled competition between legendary magicians Alexander Herrmann and Harry Kellar. To June 29 at Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark. Tickets: $50-$80. Visit chicagomagiclounge.com.
- On the heels of her most recent Netflix special, comedian Michelle Wolf hits the road with all new material. She’s become one of the most influential voices in the stand-up landscape with the Village Voice calling her “the voice comedy needs right now.” At 7:30 p.m. May 26, 7:15 p.m. May 27, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. May 28 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets: $29-$66. Visit thedentheatre.com.
Dance
- Chicago Dance Month kicks off with a celebration at Navy Pier (600 E. Grand) featuring a variety of performances from the local dance community including Chicago Tap Theater, Chicago Repertory Ballet, Raks Inferno, Visceral Dance Chicago and more. From 3-5 p.m. May 28. Dance companies teach free introductory dance lessons for all levels and skills. From 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays June 2-30. Pop-up dance performances and dance classes are featured 3-3:30 p.m. Saturdays June 4-Aug. 22. In addition to these events, Chicago Dance Month spotlights the work of scores of artists and organization during the citywide celebration. Visit seechicagodance.com.
- Deeply Rooted Dance Theater presents a showcase for participants in the spring session of its Dance Education programs, including students in the Youth Ensemble, Emerging Artists Ensemble and the Mature H.O.T. Women Program. At 7 p.m. May 27 and 3, 7 p.m. May 28 at Ballet Chicago, 17 N. State St., 19th floor. Tickets: $15. Visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.
- Banks Performance Project and Winifred Haun & Dancers present a joint program of performances. Works include a “Disquiet,” “Seven Years” and “Ella’s Suite” performed by Banks. Winifred Haun performs an excerpt from “When day comes, part 2,” a new solo work “No, not one” and a new work by choreographer Many Milligan. At 7 p.m. May 27 and 3 p.m. May 28 at Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd. Admission is free. Visit seechicagodance.com.
- Hot Crowd Dance celebrates its five-year anniversary with repertory works including “Millennials” and “Who’s a Good Boy,” plus new works by Sam Crouch and Katie Carey. At 7 p.m. May 26-28 and 2:30 p.m. May 29 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $28. Visit hotcrowddance.com.
Music
- Chicago Children’s Choir presents its annual “Paint the Town Red” concert. The citywide celebration of unity and the power of young people brings thousands of youths from every Chicago zip code to perform with Grammy Award winner Peter CottonTale, opera singer Jonathan Green, Eurovision vocalist Vasil Garvanliev, Chicago’s The JuJu Exchange and more. At 11 a.m. May 26 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Randolph and Michigan. Admission is free. Visit ccchoir.org.
- Chicago Philharmonic closes its season with “Aretha Rising,” a tribute to the Queen of Soul. Broadway star Capathia Jenkins and vocalist Darryl Williams join the Philharmonic for performances of Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits plus more by Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Sam Cooke. Scott Speck conducts. At 7 p.m. May 29 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $10-$75. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
- Nearly 250 musicians will perform during Lakeside Pride’s “Sweet Home Chicago,” as part of the 40th annual Pride Bands Alliance conference. The concert features two symphonic bands performing works by a dozen composers including world premieres by composers Christen Taylor Holmes and Evan Williams. Hosts are “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants Denali Foxx and Angeria Paris VanMicheals. At 7 p.m. May 29 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr. Tickets: $25, $30. Visit sweethomechicago2022.org.
Museums
- A new exhibit, “Jonathan Muecke: Objects in Sculpture,” is the designer’s first solo exhibition at a major museum and features a selection of his most experimental works from the past decade. Muecke challenges and redefines relationships between form and functionality, spatial perception and materiality. Interactions with the works hinge on “not knowing what you are looking at,” while also “knowing what you are looking at,” according to Muecke. “You are knowledgeable and ignorant at the same time.” From May 26-Oct. 10 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$25. Visit artic.edu.
Movies
- “Judy! A Judy Garland Summer Centennial Retrospective” features nine films celebrating the iconic screen legend’s 100th birthday:“Meet Me in St. Louis” (June 1, 4), ‘The Clock” (June 8, 11), “Easter Parade’ (June 15, 18), “In the Good Old Summertime” (June 22, 25), “Summer Stock” (June 19, July 2), “A Star Is Born” (July 6, 9),“The Pirate” (July 13, 16), “Judgment at Nuremburg” (July 20, 23) and “The Wizard of Oz” (July 27, 30). Some of the films are presented in 35mm. At Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $12. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
Family Fun
- Pixar Putt is a pop-up, mini-golf course made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories and characters from Disney and Pixar’s animated films including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E” and more. Pixar Putt is open noon-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday from May 28-Aug. 21 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Evening sessions for 18 and older, called Pixar Putt After Dark, are 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets: $27.50+. Visit pixarputt.com/chicago.
- The ”Butterflies!” exhibit at Brookfield Zoo reopens May 28-Sept. 5. Home to butterflies native to North America, it features vibrant painted ladies, monarchs, zebra longwings and swallowtails. New this season, several species of moths will be sharing the habitat which includes plants that attract butterflies. Zoo hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends. Zoo admission: $17.95-$24.95; “Butterflies” $3-$4. Visit czs.org.
Festival Fun
- Mole de Mayo features a mole cook-off, live music with Son Rompe Pera, Mariachi Perla de Mexico, Tematica, Carpacho, Kiko Villamizar and more. Plus, Lucha Libra Mexican wrestling, cultural performances and a market with vendors and artists. From noon-10 p.m. May 27-28 and noon-9 p.m. May 29 at 18th and Ashland. Admission: $5 donation. Visit moledemayo.org.
- Sueños Latin Music Festival features many big names on the Latin music scene including J Balvin, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers, El Alfa, Jhay Cortez, Sech, Fuerza Regida, Cauty and La Gabi and more. The festival also celebrates Latin culture, art and food. From noon-10 p.m. May 28-29 in Grant Park with entry at Ida B. Wells Dr. and Columbus. Tickets: $275+. Visit suenosmusicfestival.com.
- Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival includes performances by local bands (Trippin’ Billies, Nelson Street Revival, Fletcher Rockwell and more) and DJs. Plus, a drag show hosted by Berlin Night Club, food stalls and vendors selling art. From 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 28-29 on Sheffield from Roscoe to Belmont. Admission: $10 donation. Visit chicagoevents.com.
- Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Parade honors the men and women who gave their lives defending the U.S. The wreath laying is at 11 a.m. May 28 at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington, with the parade beginning at noon on State from Lake to Van Buren. Free. Visit chicago.gov/dcase.
