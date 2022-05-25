The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

We owe it to our children to pass gun reform legislation

I implore our leaders to summon whatever intestinal fortitude they still possess to draft legislation demanding background checks, bans on firearms for domestic abusers and the mentally ill and other common sense restrictions.

By Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE We owe it to our children to pass gun reform legislation
A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022

A law enforcement officer lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in the school.

Jae C. Hong/AP Photos

This week is my birthday. However, for years, I have not truly celebrated it. Similar to fellow Americans, I remain in a state of sadness. Two years ago, it was a knee to the neck of George Floyd. At the time, I wrote about the virus of racial violence and that disease has only metastasized.

Today, the lives of 19 children and two adults were taken by the uniquely American epidemic of gun violence. In 1791, the Second Amendment was ratified; however, this central tenet of the Bill of Rights was carefully authored by James Madison and debated for years beforehand.

According to Madisonian thought, a true constitutional balance of power entailed a “well-regulated” right to bear arms. The Republican Party defends the filibuster in the name of checks and balances, but will they defend the lives of children utilizing identical logic?

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words maximum.

This similarly constructed argument ought to protect the right of our government, and by extension the hearts, minds, and confidence of the American people, to intensely monitor the sale of guns in the United States, as it is part of our foundational framework. The filibuster is merely a relic of the Jim Crow South.

I implore our leaders to summon whatever intestinal fortitude they still possess to draft legislation demanding background checks, bans on firearms for domestic abusers and the mentally ill, and the plethora of common-sense reforms we must institute to honor Madison’s thoughtful and foresightful legacy.

We owe it to our children to pass comprehensive gun reform legislation.

Henry J.H. Wilson, Barrington

Anything to satisfy a rabid base

Following the latest school shooting in Texas, if I see even one letter from a Second Amendment zealotabout how guns aren’t the problem, people are, my head will explode.

We’ve listened to the gun lobby and their paid shills in Congress come up with one excuse after another for not doing anything on gun control. It’s a mental illness problem. The current laws are not being enforced. It’s wrong to blame gun owners for one bad apple. My right to bear weapons of mass destruction trumps your right to live a safe and peaceful life. It makes me sick.

You ask, is the country going in the wrong direction? It sure is, but it’s notbecause of a growing secularismin our society. It’s because the Republicans will do anything to satisfy their rabid base of supporters. If you vote for them, you share some blame for what happened, and what will certainly happen again.

Richard Keslinke, Algonquin

Vote them out

Here we are again as Americans, getting grim news of our babies being gunned down like animals. Every politician who does not lend solid support for strong/stiff gun control laws to protect our angels should be called out and voted out. Enough is enough!

Mark Wilkins, Bronzeville

Next Up In Commentary
Major League Baseball should have given Josh Donaldson what he deserved — a 4.2-game suspension
In the rush to take sides after the Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson flap, much is lost
Rep. Lauren Underwood leading drive to bolster swing district Democrats on Obamacare subsidies
The price we pay for global supply chain
Chicago shouldn’t rush to become Din City
Like motorists, cyclists need to follow rules and respect others
The Latest
Summit Police Chief John Kosmowski.
Crime
Summit police chief charged in bribery plot tied to heroin dealer’s bar
Also indicted this week in the same case was longtime political operative William Mundy, who doubles as Summit’s building inspector and public works director.
By Robert Herguth
 
Screen_Shot_2022_05_25_at_3.57.09_PM.png
Weather
Tornado warning issued for parts of northern Cook County
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving northeast over Addison at 4 p.m. and was expected to pass O’Hare Airport, the Weather Service said.
By David Struett
 
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting Thursday near Chicago Avenue and State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood.
City Hall
Divided City Council approves stricter curfew law
Mayoral allies and critics alike once again condemned the crackdown as a toothless, desperate response that will have no impact on an outbreak of youth violence downtown.
By Fran Spielman
 
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, left, on Wednesday; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, in April.
News
Pritzker, other Illinois Democrats blast Texas governor for injecting Chicago into debate over school shooting
“I hate to say this, there are more people that are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted, “Shame on you.” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) tweeted that the Republican governor was an “@sshole” and should” keep our city’s name out of your mouth.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Ambulance.JPG
News
Girl, 8, found dead inside Uptown home
Officers were called to the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 11 a.m. and discovered the girl unresponsive, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 