Girl, 8, found dead inside Uptown home

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-year-old girl was found dead in an Uptown home Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 11 a.m. and discovered the girl unresponsive, according to police.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman, 38, was taken to Weiss Hospital in good condition.

Police released no other details.

