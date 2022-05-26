The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ takes jukebox musicals to new, fabulous heights

Now playing at the Cadillac Theater, the show is filled with top-notch vocals, dancing and theatrics as well as some of the most iconic music ever put to vinyl.

By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE ‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ takes jukebox musicals to new, fabulous heights
Marcus Paul James (from left), Jalen Harris, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Harrell Holmes Jr. and James T. Lane star in the national touring company of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.”&nbsp;

Marcus Paul James (from left), Jalen Harris, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Harrell Holmes Jr. and James T. Lane star in the national touring company of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.”

© 2021 Emilio Madrid

While some might be tempted to dismiss jukebox musicals as bad — a genre that frequently receives (often legitimately) scorn for haphazardly stringing together songs in lieu of a real plot —in the case of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” they would be remiss. The show is simply a gem; a high-energy crowd-pleaser delivered by the hardest-working cast anywhere.

Now playing at the Cadillac Theater, the musical is two-and-one-half-hours of top-notch vocals, dancing and theatrics — including drop-splits and mic-stand tricks — as well as some of the most iconic music ever put to vinyl.

You have to give it to the Temptations —every single song is a banger, and I found myself struggling not to croon along with the cast. However, quite a few folks in the audience at Wednesday’s opening night performance did not resist that urge, so be forewarned. The show is part musical, part rock concert, and part audience sing-along. Sad sacks beware! Your spirits will be lifted!

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations’

‘Temptations review

When: Through June 5

Where: Cadillac Palace Theater, 151 W Randolph

Tickets: $26-$132.50

Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission

Info: www.Broadwayinchicago.com

With a book written by Dominique Morisseau, based on the memoir “The Temptations,” by Otis Williams (one of the original members), the story is well-constructed and personal, narrated by triple-threat Marcus Paul James, who plays an eminently likable and earnest Williams.

We follow Williams from his rough-and-tumble days as a youth, through a brief stint in jail that scares him straight, to his embrace of music as a way out of a life of crime and poverty, to his meteoric rise to stardom with one of the most legendary groups to ever grace the stage. Told with an enjoyably corny tone, the story is funny and light, yet still takes moments to acknowledge the hard truths of the era, including the struggles of the civil rights movement, and the inadequacy that musicians felt while watching the Freedom Riders fight for justice, leaving them to wonder if making music was truly enough to help the cause.

Elijah Ahmad Lewis (from left), Marcus Paul James, Jalen Harris, Harrell Holmes Jr., James T. Lane star as the Temptations in the&nbsp;National Touring Company of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.”&nbsp;

Elijah Ahmad Lewis (from left), Marcus Paul James, Jalen Harris, Harrell Holmes Jr. and James T. Lane star as the Temptations in the national touring company of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.”

© 2021 Emilio Madrid

If “Ain’t Too Proud” has a flaw, it’s the pace of the storytelling, which rushes at a chaotic speed, with scenes (and blazers) transitioning in and out so quickly that at times it has the unsteady energy of a sketch comedy show.

While the sense of urgency keeps the audience invested and viscerally sharing the anxiety of the characters as they are overwhelmed by fame, the pace sells out some moments through harsh edits. For example, a welcome cameo of The Supremes (an amazing Deri’Andra Tucker, Traci Elaine Lee and Shayla Brielle G) features unsatisfying edited versions of their hit songs; and a scene honoring the untimely loss of a group member awkwardly truncates a beloved ballad, robbing the moment of its full potential. Fortunately, the consistently amazing orchestra, led by music director Jonathan “Smitti” Smith, keeps the entire show rocking so hard, you don’t have time to think about anything other than how much fun you are having.

For those of us who are old enough to have grown up listening to the music, but young enough to not remember the behind-the-scenes details, the show helps chronicle the legendary contributions of some of the titans of Motown including producer Berry Gordy, played by Michael Andreaus, and Smokey Robinson, played by a hilarious Lawrence Dandridge.

Like any good band story, there’s a fair amount of drama, and members rotate in and out, seduced by fame, women, or drugs — and the ensemble’s take on the requisite drug scene is truly hilarious. The rotating cast gives each of the Temptations a chance to shine individually, while simultaneously participating in the nonstop choreography.

Every single performer in this show is a topnotch singer-dancer. There are too many showstopper numbers to name, but some of the best included “I Can’t Get Next To You” and “Just My Imagination.” Standouts among a cast of standouts include Harrell Holmes Jr, who steals the show with his portrayal of the talented and troubled diva, Melvin Franklin. Jalen Harris delivers not only the high notes but high drama as Eddie Kendricks, and Harris Matthews as the spirited Dennis Edwards, who absolutely delivers on the iconic hit “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

At the end of the day, “Ain’t Too Proud” is a show about brotherhood, the love of music, and the sacrifices one must make to achieve greatness.

I ain’t too proud to say that I loved this show!

Next Up In Theater
The Mix: Cool things to do May 26-June 1 in Chicago
Changing times of the 1960s redefine the American Dream in ‘Two Trains Running’
An ‘Oz’-inspired journey is a real life-changer in ‘Somewhere Over the Border’
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ wrestles with the past while seeking its place in the present
The Mix: Cool things to do May 19-25 in Chicago
Court Theatre to receive 2022 Regional Theatre Tony Award
The Latest
A Wall Street sign near the New York Stock Exchange.
Other Views
Corporate ‘wokeness’ is not a path to social change
When practiced by corporations under pressure from vocal customers, employees or even investors, woke capitalism often incentivizes high-noise, low-cost signaling rather than actual cultural changes.
By Veronique de Rugy
 
Cubs rookie Christopher Morel has played four defensive positions since his major-league debut last week.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Christopher Morel became a big-league outfielder in one year
Since Morel made his MLB debut last week, he’s played four different defensive positions: third base, second, shortstop and center field.
By Maddie Lee
 
CTA_Train_2.jpg
Crime
Felon with ‘extensive criminal history’ charged with brutal stabbing on Blue Line
Travis Cook, 53, faces a count of first-degree murder in the stabbing of a 43-year-old man on Monday at the Clinton Street station, Chicago police said.
By Matthew Hendrickson and David Struett
 
Gun-restriction advocates hold a vigil outside of the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia following the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Other Views
The NRA wasn’t always opposed to gun restrictions
At first, the group was mainly concerned with marksmanship. It later played a relatively constructive role regarding safety-minded gun ownership restrictionsm before turning into a rigid politicized force.
By Robert Spitzer
 
The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of Thursday’s 20-5 loss to the Reds.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner rejoin starting lineup in 20-5 loss to Reds
Cubs manager David Ross also provided more information on Caleb Kilian’s timeline for a big-league call-up.
By Maddie Lee
 