Thursday, May 26, 2022
Girl, 17, hurt in Ravenswood Manor shooting

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A girl, 17, was hurt in a shooting May 26, 2022 in Ravenswood Manor.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Ravenswood Manor on the North Side.

The girl was traveling in a vehicle just before 5 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

She suffered a graze wound to the neck and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

