Girl, 17, hurt in Ravenswood Manor shooting

A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Ravenswood Manor on the North Side.
The girl was traveling in a vehicle just before 5 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
She suffered a graze wound to the neck and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
