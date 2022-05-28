The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Horoscope for Saturday, May 28, 2022

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions because something unexpected could affect your assets. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, something you own might be stolen, lost or damaged. Be alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which will make you feel impulsive and electrically charged. This can give you high energy and enthusiasm. However, it can also make you impulsive and capable of rash actions. Be aware of this and think before you act or speak.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a restless day! You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Basically, the moon is in a hidden part of your chart lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you feel vaguely uneasy. Don’t worry, this feeling is brief. Gone by tomorrow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A friend might surprise you. Or perhaps someone in a group will do something you least expected? If you are caught off guard, the key is not to overreact or say something without thinking. Be cool. Give yourself a chance to have a sober second thought.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

When dealing with parents, bosses and people in authority, you might feel suddenly defiant or rebellious. Even if you feel this way, what’s the upside? Generally, authority figures don’t like to be threatened. They don’t want discourteous resistance. Remember where your bread is buttered.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled, delayed or conversely, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Similarly, the media or something to do with medicine or the law might be the source of a surprise to you as well. Stay chill.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be smart and double check issues related to banking, inheritances, taxes and debt because something to do with these areas could be the source of a surprise for you. When it comes to money, wealth and assets, be smart and stay on top of things. You snooze, you lose.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t be surprised if a partner or close friend throws you a curveball today. Or perhaps, you will meet someone unusual? Something will occur because the moon is opposite your sign and it is lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which means the people you encounter might surprise you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your work routine will be interrupted today almost certainly. Staff shortages, power outages, delays, equipment breakdowns as well as surprises when dealing with someone are likely. Therefore, be smart and give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should be extra alert today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social occasions might suddenly change. They could be canceled or — surprise! You receive a fun invitation to go somewhere! Who knew? Could go either way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something to do with your home routine will change today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Perhaps someone unexpected will knock on your door? For starters, get dressed so that you are ready to deal with the unexpected. Stay on your toes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign, which means you should pay attention to everything and be mindful. Think before you speak or act. You might meet new people today, especially someone unusual. Or someone might intrigue you?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Writer (James Bond creator) Ian Fleming (1908-1964) shares your birthday. People are drawn to you because you’re interesting, friendly and entertaining. Personally, you have a busy, analytical mind. You observe a lot. This year, you have a strong zest for life! This is why you will socialize more and explore warm friendships with others. You might gain public recognition.

