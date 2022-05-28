The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
1 killed in Chicago Lawn shooting

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A male was killed in a shooting May 28, 2022, in Chicago Lawn.

One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side.

About 1:30 p.m., a male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Edwina Holley, left, and Kendall Brown, right, pray during the Michigan Avenue March for Peace on North Michigan Avenue in the Loop on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022.
Chicago
Faith leaders condemn gun violence heading into Memorial Day weekend: ‘It’s all hands on deck’
Ahead of the historically violent holiday weekend, church leaders from across the city prayed for an end to the chaos.
By Mary Norkol
 
St. Adalbert Church
City Hall
Sigcho-Lopez files complaint against Lightfoot over rezoning of Pilsen church
The council member accused Lightfoot of taking cues from the Archdiocese and Cardinal Blase Cupich over what parishioners are asking for — a transparent process for the future of the St. Adalbert Church property.
By Manny Ramos
 
Dallas Keuchel pitched to a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this season.
White Sox
White Sox designate Dallas Keuchel for assignment
Former Cy Young winner pitched to a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this season; White Sox recall infielder Danny Mendick
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Pilipili sits beside his mother Zari during a media and member debut of the lion cub at Lincoln Park Zoo in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Saturday morning, May 28, 2022. Pilipili, which stands for “pepper” in Swahili, is a 10-week-old lion cub and is the first African lion cub born in the zoo in two decades, according to a press release.
Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo introduces 10-week-old lion cub to public: ‘Oh my God, they’re here!’
The lion cub, born March 15, is named Pilipili, after the Swahili word for “pepper.”
By Mary Norkol
 
BRITAIN-BETTING-BET365-MANAGEMENT
Sports Saturday
Results of a survey of sports bettors are in, and they’re 100% unbelievable
The survey involved 1,250 adults, which, coincidentally, is also the number of sports-media professionals in Chicago who openly are betting on the players and teams they yap and/or write about.
By Steve Greenberg
 