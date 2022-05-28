The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man killed in Chicago Lawn shooting

He was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A male was killed in a shooting May 28, 2022, in Chicago Lawn.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side.

The man, 42, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street around 1:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name.

There was no one in custody, police said.

