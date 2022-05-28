Man killed in Chicago Lawn shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side.
The man, 42, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street around 1:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name.
There was no one in custody, police said.
“It’s usually peaceful and quiet here,” Stephanie Franco, 23, said, adding that she has a 3-month-old boy in the home. “This is scary.”
