15 injured, 1 seriously, in boat fire at marina in Seneca

Fifteen people were injured, one of them seriously, when a boat caught on fire at a marina Saturday afternoon in Seneca, about 70 miles southwest of Chicago.

Authorities responded to a call that a boat with 17 passengers had burst into flames about 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina in the 600 block of West River Drive, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition, state police said. Fourteen others, including a marina employee, were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.