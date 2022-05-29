Parenting programs better way to fight violence than curfews

A recent op-ed from faith leaders on curfew alternatives for violence prevention names a critical root cause of the tragic and longstanding statistic of youth violence: the need for informed, healthy and effective parenting.

The unacceptable level of crime in our city is due to many factors: poverty and inequity, low employment opportunities in under-resourced neighborhoods, high dropout rates and tension between law enforcement and those communities.

In addition to these factors (and as the op-ed states), “We need a massive public education campaign aimed at helping parents keep their kids safe.”

“Parent and family-based interventions are among the most promising strategies for producing long-term reductions in youth violence,” the World Health Organization wrote in a report on youth violence.

But we have not yet tapped the many ways to implement this proven solution to a horrific public health issue.

One such a resource is ParentAble. What started as a student-driven initiative at Evanston Township High School has developed into a legislated statewide parenting education curriculum in high schools across Illinois, spearheaded by state Rep. Robyn Gabel.

This is a real example of how elected officials can be game-changers. This program breaks the cycle of unintentional harmful parenting and provides a foundational understanding of the developmental needs of children and evidence-based positive parenting practices.

These practices result in better school attendance, higher academic achievement, fewer disciplinary problems and less criminal behavior.

ParentAble is one of many parenting education programs. The op-ed highlights the deep need to pivot toward a concerted mission to help every parent and caregiver provide structure, love and accountability.

Katharine Bensinger, Evanston

Remember children killed in gun violence

Memorial Day is the annual remembranceof America’s military members who fought and died fighting in wars.Americans are taught these heroes died to protect our democracy; therefore, their ultimate sacrifice is the price of our freedom.

Unfortunately, America does not set aside a day to remember and mourn the victims of gun violence.Do not the 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, the 20 children in Newtown, Connecticut, and the thousands of others who have been slaughtered by guns deserve to be remembered and honored?Are these sacrificial lambs also the price of our Second Amendment freedoms?

Reid Mackin, Rogers Park

NRA scares gun owners, and drives up sales

Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg once quoted from a typically hysterical mailing from the NRA to its members, which no doubt was intentionally meant to frighten gun owners by warning them their guns would be “forcibly confiscated by the government.”

This message is the same tired garbage the NRA has been peddling, quite effectively, for years. They often warned gun owners that President Barack Obama was going to confiscate all their guns, remember? Gun sales went through the roof.

My question to all gun owners: How many of your guns were actually confiscated while Obama was president? Please be specific.

Bob Chimis, Elmwood Park