Sunday, May 29, 2022

Engineering students invent edible tape to hold together burritos, wraps

The team of students at Johns Hopkins tested a variety of ingredients before choosing the combination that was edible and safe but strong enough to contain larger wraps.

By Brett Molina | USA Today
   
Students at Johns Hopkins created edible tape to hold together your favorite wraps and burritos. The tape is actually clear, but dyed blue in this photo to more easily show how it is used.

Courtesy of Johns Hopkins University

Students at Johns Hopkins have created a unique solution for one of dining’s greatest frustrations: the burrito or wrap that keeps falling apart.

As part of Engineering Design Day at Johns Hopkins University, a group of students created Tastee Tape, a clear adhesive meant to keep burritos, wraps and similar food intact.

The team of students tested a variety of ingredients before choosing the combination that was edible and safe but strong enough to contain larger wraps.

“First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts,” said Tyler Guarino, a Johns Hopkins senior majoring in engineering who helped work on the project.

After several months of testing prototypes, the team created rectangular strips measuring half an inch by 2 inches. To use the tape, a strip is peeled off a sheet of wax paper, wet thoroughly, then applied to the food.

The students are applying for a patent for Tastee Tape.

