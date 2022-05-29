The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Man stabbed during fight in Loop hotel, 1 in custody

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was unknown.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed during a fight in a Loop hotel May 29, 2022.

One person was taken into custody after a man was stabbed during a fight in a hallway of a Loop hotel early Sunday.

About 1 a.m., two men were fighting in the fifth-floor hallway of a hotel in the 100 block of West Randolph Street, when one stabbed the other multiple times, Chicago police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was unknown.

The other man was taken into custody.

Police have not released any additional information.

