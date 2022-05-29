The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Nation/World News

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

Such a review is somewhat rare and most after-action reports that come after a mass shooting are generally compiled by local law enforcement agencies or outside groups.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo
SHARE Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
A group of police officers walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

UVALDE, Texas — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.

Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the review would be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings would be made public. The announcement came as President Joe Biden was visiting Uvalde, where he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

The goal of the review, which the mayor requested, is “to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and response that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Coley said in a statement.

Handling the review is the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. It was not immediately clear how the review would be conducted, whether law enforcement officials could be compelled to cooperate in the review and when it might be completed.

Such a review is somewhat rare and most after-action reports that come after a mass shooting are generally compiled by local law enforcement agencies or outside groups. The Justice Department conducted similar reviews after 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California, in 2015, and after the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history that left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded.

The frustration, anger and questions about the response from police grew deeper on Friday after authorities revealed that despite repeated 911 calls from students and teachers, the school district’s police chief had told more than a dozen officers to wait in a school hallway. Officials said he believed the suspect was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and that there was no longer an active attack.

The revelation caused more grief and raised new questions about whether more lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.

Biden has not spoken publicly about the police response to the shooting.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/school-shootings

Next Up In News
Man stabbed during fight in Loop hotel, 1 in custody
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Wilmette identified as missing UIC grad student
Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting
3 killed, 12 wounded — including 5 in mass shooting near elementary school — since Friday evening
Girl, 16, among 5 shot and seriously wounded in mass shooting near elementary school in Lawndale
Family mourns after man shot to death during Englewood block party: ‘This one hurt my soul’
The Latest
walking_man.JPG
Columnists
One step at a time, the Walking Man has become Chicago’s favorite enigma
For decades there has been something reassuring about spotting the mysterious long-haired dude (real name: Joseph Kromelis) strolling the city sidewalks. Now he’s fighting for his life.
By Richard Roeper
 
A man was stabbed during a fight in a Loop hotel May 29, 2022.
News
Man stabbed during fight in Loop hotel, 1 in custody
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was unknown.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eloy Jimenez left his rehab assignment game Friday night with a sore hamstring.
White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez not finishing first rehab game “not what you would hope”
Luis Robert could return from COVID list as soon as Tuesday; Yoan Moncada still dealing with sore quad
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Daniel Sotelo
News
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Wilmette identified as missing UIC grad student
Daniel Sotelo, 26, had last been seen on April 29 in the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue in Pilsen. His body was discovered on May 22.
By Tom Schuba
 
COLDPLAY_052922_18.JPG
Music
At Coldplay’s space-themed show, the pressing matters of Earth prevail
The band touches on Uvalde and Ukraine during Soldier Field concert engineered to save energy.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 