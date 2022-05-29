The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

No bail for man charged with West Englewood fatal shooting in rival gang territory

Rayzell Glover, 21, was charged with two counts of murder for the Feb. 1 shooting death of Lenell R. Taylor.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE No bail for man charged with West Englewood fatal shooting in rival gang territory
A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with a Feb. 1, 2022, fatal shooting in West Englewood.

A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with a Feb. 1, 2022, fatal shooting in West Englewood.

Adobe Stock Photo

Bail was denied Sunday for a man charged in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year in West Englewood.

Rayzell Glover, 21, was charged with two counts of murder for the Feb. 1 shooting death of Lenell R. Taylor, Chicago police said.

Glover and a co-defendant allegedly drove to the 2000 block of West 67th Street, spotted Taylor, exited their vehicle and began shooting at him, prosecutors said.

Taylor, 29, was struck multiple times and fell to the ground while Glover and his co-defendant drove away, prosecutors said.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers recovered 45 shell casings from the scene, prosecutors said.

According to police, Glover is a member of the Boco gang and the shooting took place in rival gang territory.

Glover was ordered held without bond in court Sunday. His next court appearance was set for June 6.

Next Up In News
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
Man stabbed during fight in Loop hotel, 1 in custody
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Wilmette identified as missing UIC grad student
Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting
3 killed, 12 wounded — including 5 in mass shooting near elementary school — since Friday evening
Girl, 16, among 5 shot and seriously wounded in mass shooting near elementary school in Lawndale
The Latest
Tim Anderson was hurt making a throw to first base.
White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson leaves game with strained right groin
White Sox top hitter is latest to go down with injury
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Cubs placed left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder strain.
Cubs
Cubs face starting pitcher shortage as Wade Miley goes on IL, doubleheaders appraoch
The Cubs have announced one of two starting pitchers for Monday’s double header against the Brewers.
By Maddie Lee
 
A group of police officers walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Nation/World
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
Such a review is somewhat rare and most after-action reports that come after a mass shooting are generally compiled by local law enforcement agencies or outside groups.
By Associated Press
 
walking_man.JPG
Columnists
One step at a time, the Walking Man has become Chicago’s favorite enigma
For decades there has been something reassuring about spotting the mysterious long-haired dude (real name: Joseph Kromelis) strolling the city sidewalks. Now he’s fighting for his life.
By Richard Roeper
 
A man was stabbed during a fight in a Loop hotel May 29, 2022.
News
Man stabbed during fight in Loop hotel, 1 in custody
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was unknown.
By Sun-Times Wire
 