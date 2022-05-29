No bail for man charged with West Englewood fatal shooting in rival gang territory

Bail was denied Sunday for a man charged in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year in West Englewood.

Rayzell Glover, 21, was charged with two counts of murder for the Feb. 1 shooting death of Lenell R. Taylor, Chicago police said.

Glover and a co-defendant allegedly drove to the 2000 block of West 67th Street, spotted Taylor, exited their vehicle and began shooting at him, prosecutors said.

Taylor, 29, was struck multiple times and fell to the ground while Glover and his co-defendant drove away, prosecutors said.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers recovered 45 shell casings from the scene, prosecutors said.

According to police, Glover is a member of the Boco gang and the shooting took place in rival gang territory.

Glover was ordered held without bond in court Sunday. His next court appearance was set for June 6.