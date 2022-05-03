Voices of women shut out in Rep. Mary Miller’s Roe v. Wade tweet

Downstate Trump lackey Rep. Mary Miller, (R-IL) tweeted: “Our justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life! The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them tonight we must pray for them!”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, then fully sentient and developed human beings — women — will no longer have a voice to speak for themselves. The rights of an embryo or fetus, which is not able to live outside the womb and has no guarantee of full development, would trump the rights of the mother who would be forcedto carry it.

I wonder if Miller supports science-based sex education, easily accessible birth control and subsidized child care. If she doesn’t, she has no business supporting the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The right to choose must be preserved, because sometimes the life that must be defended is the life of the mother.

Bob Barth, Edgewater

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Men’s bodies would be left alone if tables turned

Will we really go back to back-alley illegal abortions during which women risked their lives to end an unwanted pregnancy? It is government overreach of an inhuman kind. If only men could get pregnant, the thought of overturning Roe v. Wade and taking away a long-standing right would never occur.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

Joining union only helps some lose job quicker

I don’t know why people who are trying to get higher wages and sign up for a union at their place of employment don’t notice that they are eliminating their own jobs. They will be out on the street in a short time. All you need to do is look at Walmart and see that most cashiers have been replaced by self-checkout counters. The same is going to be applied at McDonald’s with automated drive-thru lines.

Robots are the future and complaining only speeds up the process.

Robert Weipert, Bloomingdale

‘Trash’ books have no place in schools

To those who say censoring books is bad for students, teachers and democracy, I ask: Since when? It is not an assault on our children’s right to a free and public education as some would have you believe. To keep the trash out of our classrooms, parents and those who select the books must always be on the alert. An op-ed last week in the Chicago Sun- by two longtime educators urges policy makers “to leave the curriculum decisions to our experts: our educators.”

They think educators know everything that needs to be known about educating children, and they have read all of the available books. Really?

Donald Nauyokas, Brighton Park