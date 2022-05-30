Horoscope for Monday, May 30, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s new moon is the best day all year to think how you can improve your daily communications. For example, do you really listen to others? Or are you just waiting for your turn to speak? Communication is a two-way street.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Focus on money-making ideas and how you can best use your assets because this new moon is the only new moon all year that is taking place in your House of Earnings. How can you improve taking care of your belongings?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the only new moon in your sign all year is taking place, which makes this the perfect day to take a realistic look in the mirror to see how you can improve the impression you create on your world. New clothes? New hairstyle? Ideas?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The new moon each month is a chance to make resolutions. Today’s new moon encourages you to think about your spiritual world and your religious values. What do you think about in the dark at night? What are the principles that guide you?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are a social person. You like one-on-one encounters with others — a fun coffee get-together or an entertaining evening out. Today’s new moon is the perfect day to think about your relations with friends. Do you hang out with quality people? If you want friends, be friendly!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to think about your life direction because the new moon is taking place at the top of your chart. Are you headed where you want to go? Where do you want to be five years from now? What you should you do this year to start going in that direction?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today’s new moon is your chance to think about what adventures might enrich your life in an exciting way. Should you take a trip and travel? Is there something you want to learn? Do you want to explore opportunities in medicine, the law or publishing?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Make some time today to focus on those red-tape details that are so easy to ignore. Today’s new moon is the perfect day to roll up your sleeves and focus on inheritances, wills, taxes, debt and shared property. What do you need to do?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the only new moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, which means it’s a great opportunity for you to think about how to improve your closest relationships. We’re talking close friends, partners and spouses. (In a successful relationship, you are as good for your partner as he or she is for you.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make the most of this lovely new moon and ask yourself what you could do to get better organized in general. How can you get better organized at work as well as in your everyday world? In fact, what can you do to improve your health? Ideas?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s important to have a good balance between play and work in our lives. Do you feel you have this kind of balance? Do you reward yourself with social outings and contact with others? What about fun activities with your kids? Ponder this on this new moon day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

What can you do to improve where you live, as well as improve relations with family or the people where you live? Today’s new moon is the best day all year to think about this. Even a tiny improvement will make your life easier.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer CeeLo Green (1975) shares your birthday. You are attractive, personable and friendly. You have a winning style that people like. People also like you because you are genuinely interested in them. Stay light on your feet this year because it’s an exciting year full of change. Be willing and courageous to explore new ideas and grab opportunities that come your way.

