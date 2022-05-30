SWAT responds after 1 killed, suspect among 4 wounded in West Humboldt Park shooting

Neighbors watched as dozens of police and SWAT officers worked the scene where one man was killed and four others — including the suspect — were wounded in a mass shooting in West Humboldt Park.

A gunman opened fire in the 4400 block of West Walton Street about 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a building for at least 90 minutes as SWAT officers and negotiators responded to the scene.

A man, 65, was shot in the arm and torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A second man, 45, was shot in the torso and foot, officials said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to preliminary information.

A fourth man, 27, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was in good condition, officials said.

The suspect was shot in the arm, according to police. Hospital information and his condition were not immediately available. Officers didn’t fire any shots.

Officers believe the incident was domestic. One person was in custody.

The incident is the second mass shooting so far this Memorial Day weekend.

Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect was also shot in the arm in the incident, police said. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Dozens of neighbors stood on front porches and sidewalks, watching as SWAT and police officers investigated. A woman and girl were crying about a block away. Another girl was seen watching officers from the window of an apartment building.

Stephanie Franco and her mother, who live nearby, heard the shots and initially thought they were fireworks, before hearing a woman scream and police sirens minutes later.

“Why would there be fireworks if Memorial Day is tomorrow?” Franco said she thought to herself.

Franco’s mother, who didn’t want to be named, said she just got back from work at her factory job and was in the kitchen when the shooting happened. She didn’t think the gunfire was close to her house.

“It’s usually peaceful and quiet here,” Franco said, adding that she has a 3-month-old boy in the home. “This is scary.”