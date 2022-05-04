The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Man, 22, killed in Back of the Yards shooting

The 22-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting May 4, 2022, in Back of the Yards.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 8 p.m. in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. He has not yet been identified.

Off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy heard the gunshots and called 911, according to police sources. Their vehicle was damaged in the shooting but they were not injured.

There was no one in custody.

