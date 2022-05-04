Man, 22, killed in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
The 22-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 8 p.m. in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. He has not yet been identified.
Off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy heard the gunshots and called 911, according to police sources. Their vehicle was damaged in the shooting but they were not injured.
There was no one in custody.
