Wednesday, May 4, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man found shot to death in South Shore

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue and found the 34-year-old in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue and found the 34-year-old in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw three people approach the man’s vehicle and open fire.

There was no one in custody.

Bicyclist killed in Old Irving Park hit-and-run
Man, 22, killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Police release video footage of group wanted in connection with Loop shooting over weekend
Do you want to build a robot?
South Shore family’s apartment transforms into ‘happy place’
Patrick Spilotro, who helped the feds nab Joey Lombardo after his brothers’ murders, dies at 85
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run May 4, 2022, in Old Irving Park.
News
Bicyclist killed in Old Irving Park hit-and-run
A 23-year-old man was biking in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner played middle infield with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for the first two seasons of his career.
Cubs
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal: White Sox’ Tim Anderson ‘tried getting the most out of me’
Playing his former team, Nick Madrigal went 2-for-3 in the Cubs’ 4-3 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago police work the scene where a man was found shot by an off-duty Cook County Sheriff in an alleyway in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
News
Man, 22, killed in Back of the Yards shooting
The 22-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox’ José Abreu got the scoring going Wednesday with a first-inning home run.
White Sox
Crosstown Classic: White Sox sweep Cubs in two-game series
The White Sox beat the Cubs 4-3 on Wednesday
By Maddie Lee
 
Lucas Giolito pitched 5 2⁄3 innings of three-run ball against the Cubs Wednesday.
White Sox
Giolito strikes out 10 Cubs, Abreu and Garcia homer in White Sox’ 4-3 victory
White Sox improve to 11-13 with two-game series sweep at Wrigley
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 