Man found shot to death in South Shore

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue and found the 34-year-old in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw three people approach the man’s vehicle and open fire.

There was no one in custody.

