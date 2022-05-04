Bicyclist killed in Old Irving Park hit-and-run
A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run. crash Wednesday in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.
A 23-year-old man was biking about 9:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene, Chicago police said.
He fell off his bike and struck his head, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
