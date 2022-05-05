The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Person arrested after opening emergency exit of plane at O’Hare and sliding down wing

The plane was approaching a gate when the person used the emergency exit to walk onto the wing around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was arrested after opening an emergency exit of a plane on the runway at O’Hare International Airport and sliding down the wing early Thursday.

He slid down the wing and onto the airfield, police said.

Officers arrived and placed him into custody, according to police. Charges were pending.

