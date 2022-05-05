The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture News

Queen Elizabeth will miss traditional royal garden party season

The 96-year-old monarch will be represented instead by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Queen Elizabeth will miss traditional royal garden party season
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives for a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

AP

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh, palace officials said Thursday.

The 96-year-old monarch will be represented instead by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Before the pandemic, the queen invited over 30,000 people each year to the gardens of Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The guests, who have all served their community in different ways, have the opportunity to speak with the queen and other royal family members at the parties.

The parties were set to return for the first time in three years starting next week.

Related

The monarch has missed several major events this year and has been carrying out online engagements instead. She spent a night in the hospital in October and only conducted light duties for several months on her doctors’ orders.

In March the queen attended a service honoring the life of her late husband, Prince Philip.

She marked her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — in February. Large-scale festivities to celebrate that milestone, including concerts and pageants, will take place later this month and in June.

Next Up In Entertainment
Akim Aliu graphic novel explores how he confronted racism in hockey
Dear Abby: Son’s wondering why his skin color differs from mine
‘The Big Conn’: How a flashy Kentucky lawyer got caught swindling millions from Social Security
Horoscope for Thursday, May 5, 2022
Chicago family history fuels Saba’s new, nostalgic album
Is Alison Victoria, host of ‘Windy City Rehab,’ moving on from Chicago?
The Latest
A CTA bus
Transportation
Several hurt after CTA bus crashes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
The bus was carrying around 50 people when it rear ended another car Thursday morning near 47th Street.
By David Struett
 
Nick Parlingayan was riding in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was hit by a driver on Wednesday.
Crime
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Old Irving Park, across street from where a cyclist died in 2019.
“We’re going to have two ghost bikes potentially looking at each other,” said Christina Whitehouse, director of Bike Lane Uprising. “It’s just a really dangerous area.”
By David Struett
 
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second half of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final against Pumas on Wednesday.
Soccer
Sounders become first MLS club to win Champions League
Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the final and the first to finish the task.
By Tim Booth | Associated Press
 
An artist’s rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s River West casino proposal gets city nod
Bally’s was picked over two rival bids involving South Loop sites: one by gaming behemoth Hard Rock International and another by hometown favorite Rush Street Gaming, chaired by billionaire Rivers Casino mogul Neil Bluhm.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Fran Spielman
 
Akim Aliu’s book titled “Akim Aliu Dreamer: Growing Up Black in the World of Hockey,” is due out in February.&nbsp;
Books
Akim Aliu graphic novel explores how he confronted racism in hockey
Aimed for an audience of 8- to 12-year-olds, Aliu shares his journey of dealing with the difficulties of assimilating in Ukraine and Canada and the hazing and systemic racism he experienced pursuing his dream of playing pro hockey.
By Associated Press
 