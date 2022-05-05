The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Harry Styles tour includes five shows at Chicago’s United Center

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 25.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Getty Images

Harry Styles has announced the dates for his 2022 Love on Tour tour.

The 32-date road trek, in support of the upcoming release of his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” (due May 20) includes a five-night residency planned for the United Center, beginning Oct. 6.

The tour kicks off Aug. 16 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Fans interested in a ticket presale need to register for tickets now through 9 p.m. May 19 at ticketmaster.com

General ticket onsale begins at noon (local time) May 25 via ticketmaster.com.

Styles, who rose to fame as part of the hugely successful boy band One Direction, catapulted to superstardom for his subsequent solo work including his best-selling self-titled debut album and hit singles such as “Watermelon Sugar” (for which he won a best pop solo performance Grammy), “Sign of the Times” and “As It Was,” the first single off his new album.

Styles made his feature film debut in the 2019 movie “Dunkirk.” Upcoming movie releases include “My Policeman” opposite David Dawson and Emma Corrin, and “Don’t Worry Darling,” the latter directed by and co-starring his real-life love Olivia Wilde.

